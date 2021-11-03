SONIC Hard Seltzer Launches into Six New States

The highly anticipated hard seltzer is rolling out in retail stores across select markets in a new slim can format

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIC Hard Seltzer today announced the expansion of its hard seltzer into six new markets: Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Arizona. This growing market availability builds on consumer excitement for SONIC Hard Seltzer, which was previously only located in Oklahoma. Available on shelves at local retailers, SONIC Hard Seltzer is offered in new slim cans to give seltzer aficionados a true and classic hard seltzer drinking experience.

With the global hard seltzer industry expected to garner $10.92 billion by 20271, SONIC Hard Seltzer delivers an innovative and flavor-forward take on the growing beverage trend. The latest product offering takes inspiration from SONIC Drive-In signature beverage flavors, with a hard seltzer twist. SONIC Hard Seltzer was made to be responsibly enjoyed with friends during any occasion, all year round: poolside, on the porch swing, at a tailgate, around the firepit or on the couch for movie night.

"The consumer connection to the iconic beverages from SONIC is unrivaled, and we are seeing it come to life with the fan-fare for our hard seltzer offerings," says Sean Mossman, President of COOP Ale Works, the makers of SONIC Hard Seltzer. "We are so excited to make SONIC Hard Seltzer more accessible to those eager to enjoy their go-to flavors in a new format."

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water™, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry. With 100 Calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, SONIC Hard Seltzer is a gluten-free seltzer with a 5% ABV.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available at select retailers across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Arizona and is not for purchase at SONIC Drive-In locations. To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit https://sonichardseltzer.com/locator/ or learn more at @sonichardseltzer on Instagram.

COOP Ale Works partnered with SONIC Drive-In to license their iconic name to create SONIC Hard Seltzer. This new offering makes a splash in the growing beverage category by re-creating fan-favorite beverage flavors in a new format. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and craveable take on classic SONIC flavors. To learn more about SONIC Hard Seltzer and where to purchase product, visit sonichardseltzer.com

COOP Ale Works

COOP Ale Works is a craft brewery based in Oklahoma City, OK, dedicated to brewing full-flavored beers with the greatest attention to quality. Since 2009, COOP has created a core lineup of seven year-round beers, four seasonal beers, and various limited and barrel-aged releases. COOP is dedicated to serving the community and finding at least one beer in their lineup for every beer drinker. For more information, visit COOPAleWorks.com.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family.

1Source: Kamble, Anil, and Roshan Deshmukh. "Hard Seltzer Market by ABV Content(ABV Less Than 5% and ABV More Than 5%), Packaging (Metal Cans, Glass Bottles, and Plastic Bottles), and Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027." Allied Market Research, August 2020, https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hard-seltzer-market-A06785.

Contact: Lauren Kasten, Lauren.kasten@sharpthink.com

