ShipBob Adds Amazon and Uber Veterans to Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob today announced the hiring of a couple key roles on its leadership team with Harshal Wanjari joining as Chief Technology Officer and Kent Schofield as Vice President, Finance and Strategy.

Harshal joins with over 20 years in product development leadership roles with deep expertise in scaling global organizations and technology platforms. He spent the last 9 years at Amazon in leadership roles, most recently with Amazon's Digital Business. Before that, he was part of Amazon's Consumer business with Amazon Grocery and Amazon Middle Mile Logistics, overseeing software engineering, product management and science functions. Prior to Amazon, Harshal held roles at Walmart Global eCommerce, Walgreens and consulting assignments for leading ecommerce retailers focused on software engineering leadership roles. Harshal holds a Bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Mumbai.

"The pandemic has accelerated ecommerce adoption in the industry by several years. Mid-market and SMB brands and merchants need access to same-day and next-day fulfillment that shoppers are accustomed to. The ShipBob platform has innovated rapidly, providing centralized order management, inventory management, fulfillment and logistics, enabling brands to fulfill shopper promises. I am humbled and excited to join the ShipBob team to help them scale globally and contribute to their innovation culture," said Harshal.

Following the hiring of Harshal as CTO, Kent Schofield joins as Vice President, Finance and Strategy. Prior to ShipBob, Kent was Director, Strategic Finance at Uber, where he was responsible for $2 billion in business partners. Kent also served as Head of Investor Relations, where he played an integral role in Uber's $8 billion IPO in May 2019.

Before Uber, Kent was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, where he published research on thirteen companies and was consistently recognized by Reuters for earnings estimate accuracy. Kent led or participated in more than a dozen technology IPOs during his eleven combined years in equity research with Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Prudential Financial. Kent also serves on the Board of Directors for 7GC & Co Holdings and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from UCLA.

"ShipBob's technology leadership in a large and growing ecommerce marketplace is very impressive. The ShipBob team has proven to merchants, 3PLs and carriers that it can be a great partner. I look forward to ShipBob's finance team, helping to make these partnerships even more successful," said Kent.

"I'm thrilled to welcome new world-class talent to the leadership team. As we take ShipBob to the next level, Harshal's industry experience and expertise and Kent's finance experience will be instrumental in further expanding ShipBob's logistics platform to meet the ever-changing supply chain landscape and helping our merchants provide fast and affordable shipping around the world," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 26 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

