ScrubaDub and Community Servings Partner to Feed More Neighbors in Need with 'Pie in the Sky' Fundraiser Receive a free Express Wash at any ScrubaDub location with a $30 'Pie for a Community Servings Client' donation!

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, is partnering again with ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers for its 29th annual Pie in the Sky Thanksgiving fundraiser that helps feed chronically and critically ill neighbors throughout Massachusetts.

ScrubaDub, New England's leading car wash company, will be giving away complimentary car washes to everyone who makes a $30 "Pie for a Community Servings Client" donation. Each $30 donation supports a week's worth of nutritious meals for neighbors living with an illness such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, or diabetes. Visit www.pieinthesky.org to donate and receive a free Express Wash coupon (redeemable via email; valid after Thanksgiving), plus get entered into a drawing to win one year of unlimited free car washes with each "Pie for a Community Servings Client" donation!

Before Thanksgiving, shoppers visiting any of ScrubaDub's 19 New England tunnel locations may also donate $5 to Community Servings to receive free Simoniz UltraShine protection on their vehicles ($10 value) with each car wash.

"As a third-generation family business, helping local communities where we operate has been part of our core values since we opened the first ScrubaDub carwash in 1966," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub Director of Business Development. "We're honored to continue helping Community Servings raise awareness and serve more meals to the growing number of critically and chronically ill neighbors in need."

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned car wash company has contributed over $200,000 to Community Servings and donated over $300,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

"Dedicated partners like ScrubaDub and their support for Community Servings are what help us provide nutritious, medically tailored meals to nearly 4,000 people across Massachusetts annually, said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. "We are grateful for their steadfast support and for the awareness they generate for us in the community."

The 29th annual Pie in the Sky campaign kicked off on Oct 26 and continues until Nov 20, just days before Thanksgiving. Historically, the fundraiser brings together more than 150 chefs, bakers, and caterers to bake and donate thousands of delicious pies. However, given the continued impacts of the pandemic, for 2021, all pies will be baked by Boston Baking and a dozen restaurants in the Greater Boston area. More than 90 cents of every dollar raised during the Pie in the Sky campaign will support nutritious, home-delivered meals to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, and other life-threatening illnesses.

About Community Servings

Founded in 1990, Community Servings' mission is to actively engage the community to provide medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and their families.

