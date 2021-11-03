Moxa Names Chad Chesney as President of Moxa Americas

BREA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial communications and networking, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Chesney as president of Moxa Americas. Chesney has a diverse leadership background spanning nearly three decades leading cross-functional and strategic teams at NI (formerly National Instruments). He brings a wealth of operational and geographic experience to lead Moxa Americas and will focus on driving strategies and investments to achieve the company's growth objectives, as well as serve customers' needs in the region.

Chesney succeeds Frank Hou, who is taking on a new role at Moxa's headquarters, focusing on propelling global channel management and excellence strategies for the company and its global partners.

"We are really excited and fortunate to have Chad on our team. His diverse skills and experiences in leading, transforming, and scaling operations will be key to Moxa's growth and our customers' continued success and experience," said Michael Lin, president of the Regional Business Unit at Moxa. "I also would like to express gratitude, on behalf of the management team and the Board of Directors, to Frank for his contribution and successful leadership of Moxa Americas for the past five years, and champion his commitment to his new role of advancing Moxa's global channel business."

"Moxa is at the forefront of industrial communications and networking and delivers secure and reliable connectivity in our customer's most rugged and critical environments," said Chesney. "I'm proud to join Moxa's diverse and talented team to create the connections for our customers that enable the Industrial Internet of Things."

Before joining Moxa, Chesney served as senior vice president and general manager of the Transportation Business Unit at NI, where he also held a variety of leadership roles in sales, marketing, and applications engineering, both in the US and Asia throughout his career.

Chesney received his degree in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University, where he currently serves on the School of Engineering Committee of Visitors.

About Moxa

Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 71 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network that reaches customers in more than 80 countries. Moxa delivers lasting business value by empowering industry with reliable networks and sincere service for industrial communications infrastructures. Information about Moxa's solutions is available at www.moxa.com.

The MOXA logo is a registered trademark of Moxa Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

