FleetPride Acquires Garden Spot Frame & Alignment

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the largest independent aftermarket heavy duty distributor, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Garden Spot Frame & Alignment. Garden Spot was majority owned by Barry Simpson and founded in 1978. It is based in Denver, Pennsylvania, with three more locations within the state, including East Earl, Lancaster, and Leola. The company offers a wide variety of shop services to heavy duty fleets and operators in southern Pennsylvania, including repairs for trucks and trailers, alignment and framework, roadside and on-site service, mobile spindle repairs and a full suite of towing and recovery services. Garden Spot is known throughout the east coast for delivering best-in-class customer service and a relentless dedication to quality and accountability in everything they do.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)

"Since opening our doors, Garden Spot Frame & Alignment has been dedicated to providing each and every customer with superior quality and unparalleled service. That commitment hasn't changed over the years; it's only grown stronger. For us, good is not enough. We strive to be the best," said Simpson. "Partnering with FleetPride is the next step in taking our already outstanding services to the next level. We are very excited to be able to offer our customers a nationwide network of parts and service shops to keep them on the road no matter where they are in the country."

"On behalf of our entire company, we are happy to welcome the Garden Spot Frame & Alignment team to FleetPride," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "Barry Simpson, Derek Snyder, Andrew McComsey and everyone at Garden Spot have done a fantastic job serving customers and building their reputation over the past 43 years. We look forward to continuing their tradition of customer service excellence, supporting their first-rate organization, and expanding the solutions, parts and services available to their customers through FleetPride's experience and scale."

All four Garden Spot locations will become FleetPride Service Centers, bringing the company's total up to 59. Combined with FleetPride's existing branches in Harrisburg, Carlisle and York, customers between Harrisburg and Philadelphia will have a full network of parts and service options ready to serve their needs, with additional support from FleetPride.com e-commerce.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

