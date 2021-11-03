2022 Clio Cloud Conference to be Hosted Virtually and In-Person in Nashville, Tennessee

Clio takes a hybrid approach to the 10th annual Clio Cloud Conference taking place October 10-11, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To mark the 10th anniversary of the Clio Cloud Conference, Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio, announced that next year's event would take place from October 10-11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at the renowned Gaylord Opry Resort and Convention Center. The 10th Clio Cloud Conference is set to have the most surprises to date starting with one that Jack announced to over 4,700 attendees tuning in from over 41 countries at this year's event—next year will see the first hybrid Clio Cloud Conference offering the in-person experience the industry has come to love and a virtual experience with access to the headlining keynotes and more.

"If there's one thing I miss the most about in-person events, it's the serendipitous moments and conversations in-between sessions that seed some of the industry's greatest partnerships and success stories", said Jack Newton. "But we have also seen how taking the conference virtual has dramatically reduced friction for many people to experience and attend the event. Taking a hybrid approach to the 2022 Clio Cloud Conference allows us to offer the tangible benefits of in-person gathering while continuing to widen access to thought-provoking content for the legal industry."

Recognized as the most impactful and inspirational conference in the legal industry, attendees can expect powerful keynote presentations, learning sessions and workshops, networking opportunities, one-on-one time with Clio's product and support teams, epic entertainment, prestigious award presentations, and more. Clio will announce next year's keynote speakers and release the conference agenda in the coming months.

The 2022 Clio Cloud Conference will be the most customizable and accessible event to date. Legal professionals can purchase individual or team in-person passes or virtual passes which will remain at $49 for the year. (CNW Group/Themis Solutions Inc. (dba Clio))

To ensure those without the means to attend the Clio Cloud Conference are able to equally participate in these vital conversations, Clio will once again offer the Clio Cloud Access Grant , available for both in-person and virtual passes. Members of underrepresented groups within the legal community are encouraged to complete the online application . This includes, but is not limited to; law students or new graduates just starting their careers, legal communities whose members come from minority groups, those who work for nonprofits or educational institutions with limited resources, and those who may not have the means to purchase a pass this year.

Clio's priority continues to be the health and safety of attendees and staff, and the company will update conference safety protocols and plans to adhere to the most recent safety standards prior to the in-person 2022 Clio Cloud Conference. This may include on-site COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccination, or other measures as recommended by health authorities, which Clio will communicate in advance of the event. In-person passes will be refundable until August 10, 2022, to allow attendees to make the most informed choice possible.

Legal professionals are encouraged to secure their 2022 in-person conference passes before December 9, 2021, when prices increase at cliocloudconference.com/register .



About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centred legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a US$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a US$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com .

