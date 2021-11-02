Kinoo® Introduces a New Way for Families to Connect Virtually, Available for Holiday 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinoo ® , an all-new video communication system that uses augmented reality and expert-developed collaborative activities to connect remote family members for play and learning, has launched a First Edition Bundle for Holiday 2021 sales, available to order now at Kinoo.com. Offering a significant evolution from ordinary video chat, Kinoo's patented technology, accessed via an app and a patented controller wand, allows remote users to feel like they are in the same room as they play collaboratively in shared activities, learning and growing together. Hailed for its ability to engage grandparents more meaningfully in the lives of far-away grandchildren, Kinoo is a groundbreaking tool for fostering child development while nurturing precious relationships with older loved ones. Whether it's a joint adventure to outer space, exploring a haunted house, reading a story, or virtually baking cookies together, Kinoo transforms video chats into memorable moments of immersive play. Kinoo channels curiosity and learning for children and inspires fun, carefree and caregiving moments for adults; experiences that contribute tremendously to a child's development and an adult's sense of purpose.

Accessible on iPhones or iPads from 2017 forward, running iOS 13 or higher (Android coming soon), the Kinoo app additionally features adorable animated characters who spring to life within activities and game-play. Their happy antics keep kids engaged, and the helpful tips and guidance they offer allow adults to "coach" as needed and connect more meaningfully with younger children. Also, Kinoo offers the handheld Kinoo Controller™ wand (KC), which elevates the experience with the magic of movement. This wireless, rechargeable, motion-sensing wand leverages interpretive motion, transforming on screen into whatever tool is needed for a Kinoo activity or game. Using their very own KC, kids can cast their line while fishing, whisk cookie batter with Grandma, hammer away to create a sculpture, and more. Though not required for play, this optional add-on elevates the interactive experience by encouraging imagination through physical play.

The company behind the Kinoo system was co-founded by Jim Marggraff, creator of the transformational, award-winning LeapPad® Learning System, Mark Schlictling and Barbara Chase, award-winning authors and researchers on children's interactive play and game design, as well as technology experts and entrepreneurs David Stiehr and Jonathon Nostrant. While Kinoo was in development prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting cultural shifts and evolving family needs have further solidified its relevance.

"Following times of isolation, not only do we as a society have newfound appreciation for social interaction, but we've become more aware of the critical role technology can play in vital human connection," said Jim Marggraff, co-founder and CEO of Kinoo. "The Kinoo app and KC wand create new ways for children to learn and bond with remote loved ones through fresh, stimulating play patterns. Grandparents can more frequently and easily play their critical role in family development and parents can feel the support of a larger, more integrated family. With Kinoo, family just got a whole lot closer."

Kinoo has won several innovation awards, including AARP Innovation Labs' Grand Pitch Finale 2021, and has raised $13MM in funding with investments from Learn Capital, Galaxy Interactive, startup investors from Rotary, and a prominent list of angel investors including leading life and business strategist, Tony Robbins.

"There is nothing more valuable in our lifetime than human connection, and although we can now connect with anyone at the touch of a button, the key social and emotional aspects of connection are easily lost through a screen," said Robbins. "So much of who we are comes from the relationships we build from a young age, which is why Kinoo's mission goes beyond connecting children with loved ones through video chat. It nurtures those precious relationships while stimulating social and emotional growth that is crucial for a child's development. Through the love, memories and skill sets obtained through Kinoo, my investment in this company is an investment in the future of our children."

Kinoo is available for purchase at a limited-time promotional price of $99, which includes one year of access to the Kinoo Starter Library of games and activities and the Kinoo Controller wand, only at Kinoo.com. Kinoo is sure to be the gift of the season this holiday, and supplies are limited and expected to sell out quickly, so the company encourages early purchase to ensure holiday delivery. The flagship iOS Kinoo app is expected to be available soon on the Apple App Store.. To learn more and purchase Kinoo directly, visit Kinoo.com or connect with the brand on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Pinterest .

