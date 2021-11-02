CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 21% year over year to $141.8 million and increased 90% on a 2-year stack.

Gross profit increased 10% to $47.3 million , with gross margin of 33.4%.

Net loss was ($4.7) million or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million vs. $5.1 million .

Grew inventory to record $131.8 million .

Management reiterates long term targets of 20-25% compounded revenue growth and 8-10% EBITDA margin.

Management Commentary

"We saw another quarter of strong year over year growth," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We also maintained EBITDA profitability while investing heavily into the business. We believe these investments are foundational and that they will be resilient for several years which will spring load our growth and operating leverage over the long run."

"We are very proud of the work of our international sourcing and supply chain team. In a challenging environment, we were able to grow inventory to record levels. Given our proven track record of sourcing, strong inventory position, and distribution center expansions, we believe we are both able and ready to serve our customers through 2021 and 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2021 were $141.8 million compared to $117.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong demand and the expanded capacity from our Grand Prairie distribution center ("DC").

Gross profit in the third quarter increased 10% to $47.3 million compared to $43.1 million in the third quarter last year, with gross margin of 33.4%.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $51.7 million compared to $41.4 million in the third quarter last year due to an increase in sales and investments in the business.

Net loss in the third quarter was ($4.7) million compared to net income of $1.4 million in the third quarter last year. The net loss was driven primarily by an increase in non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter decreased to $2.3 million compared to $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven primarily from foundational investments in technology, supply chain, and category management.

On October 2, 2021, the Company had no revolver debt, no outstanding trade letters of credit ("LCs") and a cash balance of $20.7 million, compared to no revolver debt, no outstanding trade LCs and a $35.8 million cash balance at prior fiscal year-end January 2, 2021.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; and (e) share-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is provided below.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense and the costs associated with the customs issue, as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial condition, our potential growth and our ability to expand and improve our product offerings, and repurchases by us of outstanding shares of our common stock. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather, the impact of the customs issues and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, which are available at www.carparts.com/investor and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):































Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended





October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020

Net sales

$ 141.85

$ 117.41

$ 444.18

$ 324.15

Gross profit

$ 47.33

$ 43.12

$ 149.86

$ 113.73







33.4 %

36.7 %

33.7 %

35.1 % Operating expense

$ 51.67

$ 41.39

$ 154.35

$ 110.17







36.4 %

35.3 %

34.7 %

34.0 % Net (loss) income

$ (4.66)

$ 1.39

$ (5.31)

$ 1.98







(3.3) %

1.2 %

(1.2) %

0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2.29

$ 5.13

$ 14.20

$ 14.99







1.6 %

4.4 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

The table below reconciles net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





























Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended



October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020 Net (loss) income

$ (4,659)

$ 1,385

$ (5,309)

$ 1,975 Depreciation & amortization



2,573



1,766



7,123



5,298 Amortization of intangible assets



28



25



83



75 Interest expense, net



309



304



821



1,453 Taxes



39



45



207



199 EBITDA

$ (1,710)

$ 3,525

$ 2,925

$ 9,000 Stock compensation expense

$ 4,005

$ 1,606



11,277



5,991 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,295

$ 5,131

$ 14,202

$ 14,991

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 2,

September 26,

October 2,

September 26,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 141,846

$ 117,406

$ 444,184

$ 324,154 Cost of sales (1)



94,513



74,285



294,328



210,425 Gross profit



47,333



43,121



149,856



113,729 Operating expense



51,668



41,389



154,353



110,174 (Loss) income from operations



(4,335)



1,732



(4,497)



3,555 Other income (expense):























Other, net



24



6



221



80 Interest expense



(309)



(308)



(826)



(1,461) Total other expense, net



(285)



(302)



(605)



(1,381) (Loss) income before income taxes



(4,620)



1,430



(5,102)



2,174 Income tax provision



39



45



207



199 Net (loss) income



(4,659)



1,385



(5,309)



1,975 Other comprehensive gain (loss):























Foreign currency translation adjustments



60



(38)



90



(73) Unrealized (loss) gain on deferred compensation trust assets



(5)



35



68



(2) Total other comprehensive gain (loss)



55



(3)



158



(75) Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (4,604)

$ 1,382

$ (5,151)

$ 1,900 Net (loss) income per share:























Basic net (loss) income per share

$ (0.09)

$ 0.03

$ (0.10)

$ 0.05 Diluted net (loss) income per share

$ (0.09)

$ 0.03

$ (0.10)

$ 0.04 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Shares used in computation of basic net (loss) income per share



52,264



44,686



50,903



40,314 Shares used in computation of diluted net (loss) income per share



52,264



53,573



50,903



50,386













(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par and Liquidation Value)





October 2,

January 2,



2021

2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,680

$ 35,802 Accounts receivable, net



8,055



6,318 Inventory, net



131,768



89,316 Other current assets



6,351



7,939 Total current assets



166,854



139,375 Property and equipment, net



19,069



14,742 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



18,856



17,507 Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net



14,813



12,457 Other non-current assets



2,217



2,892 Total assets

$ 221,809

$ 186,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 59,430

$ 45,302 Accrued expenses



23,446



18,190 Customer deposits



708



630 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



3,467



2,527 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



2,484



1,583 Other current liabilities



3,935



3,747 Total current liabilities



93,470



71,979 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



17,077



16,046 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



12,836



11,428 Other non-current liabilities



3,956



4,031 Total liabilities



127,339



103,484 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 52,415 and 48,091 shares issued

and outstanding as of October 2, 2021 and January 2, 2021 (of which 2,525 are treasury stock)



55



51 Treasury stock



(7,146)



(7,146) Additional paid-in capital



276,388



260,260 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(57)



(215) Accumulated deficit



(174,770)



(169,461) Total stockholders' equity



94,470



83,489 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 221,809

$ 186,973

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands)



















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 2,

September 26,



2021

2020 Operating activities











Net (loss) income

$ (5,309)

$ 1,975 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization expense



7,123



5,298 Amortization of intangible assets



83



75 Share-based compensation expense



11,277



5,991 Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



17



18 Loss from disposition of assets



15



1 Amortization of deferred financing costs



13



14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(1,737)



(4,306) Inventory



(42,453)



(24,229) Other current assets



1,580



(1,927) Other non-current assets



556



(622) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



19,477



18,062 Other current liabilities



266



380 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current



960



902 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term



(331)



(354) Other non-current liabilities



114



332 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities



(8,349)



1,610 Investing activities











Additions to property and equipment



(8,434)



(6,936) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



27



— Net cash used in investing activities



(8,407)



(6,936) Financing activities











Borrowings from revolving loan payable



105



1,394 Payments made on revolving loan payable



(105)



(1,394) Proceeds from notes payable



—



4,107 Payments of notes payable



—



(5,333) Payments on finance leases



(1,566)



(560) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



—



60,531 Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



(3)



(91) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,230



3,398 Preferred stock dividends paid



—



(33) Net cash provided by financing activities



1,661



62,019 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(27)



5 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(15,122)



56,698 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



35,802



2,273 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 20,680

$ 58,971 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











Right-of-use operating asset acquired

$ 4,075

$ 14,785 Right-of-use finance asset acquired

$ 4,257

$ 1,900 Accrued asset purchases

$ 1,727

$ 735 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment

$ 1,610

$ 475 Stock issued for services

$ 622

$ — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 77

$ 113 Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 811

$ 1,603

