CalciMedica Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Finance Veteran Allan L. Shaw

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company), the CRAC channel company, today announced the appointment of Allan L. Shaw to its Board of Directors.

CalciMedica Logo (PRNewsfoto/CalciMedica, Inc.)

"We welcome Allan to our team and are excited to draw on his impressive background in corporate finance, capital markets, strategic transactions, corporate governance and risk management," said Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., chief executive officer of CalciMedica. "We look forward to tapping into his experience advancing biotechnology companies as we continue to navigate the Company through clinical development and towards commercialization."

"CalciMedica is at an important stage of growth and I am thrilled to help advance the Company's groundbreaking approach of targeting CRAC channels to improve outcomes for patients suffering from acute pancreatitis and COVID-19 pneumonia," stated Mr. Shaw. "I look forward to working with the CalciMedica management team and Board to help execute on the Company's strategic goals and maximize shareholder value."

Mr. Shaw brings over 20 years of leadership experience managing public companies from a financial, operational, and strategic perspective. He has served on five public boards including chairing two audit committees and two compensation committees, and is currently involved with a portfolio of healthcare activities, including serving as Portage Biotech's Chief Financial Officer. He is also a five-time public company Chief Financial Officer and an experienced deal executive, who has structured, directed, negotiated and closed over $4 billion in public and private financings for several companies. Previously, Mr. Shaw was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and was Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal LLC, a global professional services firm, leading their biopharmaceutical consulting practice. Mr. Shaw's previous experience includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Serono S.A., NewLead Holdings Ltd. and Viatel, Inc. Mr. Shaw is the founder and Senior Managing Director of Shaw Strategic Capital LLC, an international financial advisory firm focused on providing strategic financial counsel on a wide variety of issues such as general corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, licensing and capital markets. Mr. Shaw received a B.S. from the State University of New York at Oswego and is a certified public accountant in the State of New York as well as a chartered global management accountant.

About CalciMedica, Inc.

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of medicines designed to act upon calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, a group of ion channel targets not addressed by any approved drugs. CalciMedica is developing CRAC channel inhibitors for unmet needs in acute critical illness and looks to expand the potential uses of CRAC channel inhibitors to certain chronic diseases that have the common thread of inflammation in their pathogenesis. The Company has a portfolio of potent and selective small molecule CRAC channel inhibitors including Auxora, its lead product candidate, which is formulated as a proprietary IV nanoemulsion specifically designed for acute critical illnesses.

CalciMedica is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit the company website at www.calcimedica.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CalciMedica