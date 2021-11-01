The #1 Doctor Trusted OTC Cough and Cold Brand Helps Consumers Manage Cold and Flu Season with New Products Designed to Help Sore Throat Sufferers Power Through Without the Pain

Painful Sore Throats Meet Their Match - Mucinex® Introduces Mucinex InstaSoothe, a New Line of Lozenges and Spray to Help Fight Against Sore Throat Pain and Irritation

Painful Sore Throats Meet Their Match - Mucinex® Introduces Mucinex InstaSoothe, a New Line of Lozenges and Spray to Help Fight Against Sore Throat Pain and Irritation The #1 Doctor Trusted OTC Cough and Cold Brand Helps Consumers Manage Cold and Flu Season with New Products Designed to Help Sore Throat Sufferers Power Through Without the Pain

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the arrival of another cold and flu season, Mucinex—the #1 doctor trusted OTC cough and cold brand—announced today the launch of Mucinex InstaSoothe, a new product line inclusive of lozenges and spray designed to numb, soothe, and relieve sore throat pain. The new products include:

Mucinex InstaSoothe

Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Soothing Comfort Lozenges: Clinically proven to numb pain fast, Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Soothing Comfort Lozenges are made with real honey and are formulated with 2.4mg of Hexylresorcinol to quickly soothe the throat and relieve pain for up to two hours. Available in Honey & Echinacea flavor.

Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Cough Relief Lozenges: Clinically proven to numb pain fast, Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Cough Relief Lozenges are made with active ingredients Hexylresorcinol and Dextromethorphan HBr to quiet cough, provide cooling comfort, and relieve sore throat pain for up to two hours. Available in Alpine Herbs & Fresh Mint flavor.

Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Pain Relief Spray: With two powerful pain relievers, Benzocaine and Menthol, the Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Pain Relief Spray temporarily relieves pain to soothe the throat. Available in Cherry flavor.

"What separates Mucinex InstaSoothe lozenges from others is that they're clinically proven to numb sore throat pain fast." said Dr. Omid Mehdizadeh, MD, Otolaryngology, and Head & Neck (ENT) surgeon based out of Santa Monica, CA. "Both lozenge varieties contain Hexylresorcinol, a local anesthetic for topical use on the mucous membranes of the throat and mouth. As a lozenge dissolves in the mouth, it starts to deliver a local 'numbing' anesthetic effect directly to the throat within seconds, lasting up to two hours. For those needing relief from a sore throat and cough, the Mucinex InstaSoothe Sore Throat + Cough Relief Lozenges also contain the active ingredient Dextromethorphan HBr to provide cough suppression."

To better understand the impact sore throat pain has on people's lives, Mucinex surveyed 2,005 U.S. adults in partnership with One Poll* about their experiences coping with it. The results showed that sore throat pain is one of the top three most debilitating symptoms alongside fever and migraine. Despite this, 55% of people are most likely to "power through" a sore throat—meaning they would continue working, going to school, running errands, completing housework, etc. while dealing with difficult sore throat pain.

"For years, Mucinex has been trusted by both consumers and doctors for providing some of the most efficacious products on the market to relieve cough, cold and flu symptoms, and we believe that suffering from a sore throat should be no exception," said Mark Pearson, Vice President of Marketing at Reckitt. "We recognize that sore throat pain can flip your life upside down with constant pain and irritation, which is why we're thrilled to introduce a product that not only delivers fast, numbing, medicated relief, but also allows our consumers to take their mind off the pain and get back to focusing on the important things in their busy lives."

Mucinex InstaSoothe lozenges and spray are available for purchase at Walmart, Target, CVS, Amazon and local pharmacy retailers. Consumers can also visit Mucinex.com to purchase and learn more.

Contact: Emily Corsig at ecorsig@legendpr.com

About Reckitt

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

*Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,005 Americans was commissioned by Mucinex between August 26 and August 30, 2021. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

Mucinex InstaSoothe

Mucinex InstaSoothe

Mucinex InstaSoothe

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mucinex