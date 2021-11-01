Friendly Ford, Aligning With The "Ford Pro" Initiative, Holds Official Groundbreaking Ceremony For All-new Commercial Vehicle Center

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 29 at 11 a.m., Friendly Ford hosted a groundbreaking event to celebrate the construction of their state-of-the-art Ford Commercial Vehicle Center. Among the prominent speakers were Eric Kahn, President and CEO of Friendly Auto Group, Bill O'Neil, Dutchess County Deputy Executive, Sue Serino, NY State Senator, Jay Baisley, Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor, and Dave Perczak, Ford Motor Company NY Regional Manager.

Event speakers pictured left to right: Jay Baisley, Eric Kahn, Sue Serino, Bill O'Neil, Dave Perczak

"Friendly Ford is a valued partner, and their commitment to the brand is evident by the event we are all participating in today," said Perczak. "The commercial business is expanding, and the Friendly Auto Group is investing in the community to help ensure they are able to service this important part of the business and to provide access to trusted service for any commercial or business in the area that needs their vehicle on the road to continue their operations in a timely fashion."

The new Commercial Vehicle Center will include 8 commercial bays designed to handle large vehicles. The existing 11 bay shop will be renovated to make it more efficient and technician friendly. Combined, Friendly Ford will have 19 modern bays dedicated to the servicing of both commercial and passenger vehicles.

"Under CEO Jim Farley, Ford, which is already the leader in the commercial van and truck segments, is doubling down on these segments with the launch of its brand-new "Pro" division," Kahn said. "Aligning with Ford's direction and responding to steady growth in its sales and service business, Friendly Ford is constructing and launching a new state-of-the-art Commercial Vehicle Center."

BBL Construction Services is the construction manager on the project, which was designed by Mazzarelli Architecture. JMC Consultants provided site engineering services.

About Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford is part of the Friendly Auto Group. The Friendly brand has been the most trusted auto retail brand in the mid-Hudson Valley since the 1960s. It includes Friendly Honda and Friendly Ford in Poughkeepsie, Friendly Acura of Middletown, Friendly Honda of Fayetteville, and its sister stores, Capital Luxury Cars (Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover) in Albany.

About BBL Construction Services

Since 1973, BBL is proud to be a top-ranked national Design-Build and Construction firm, deeply involved and engaged in the communities where we work.

