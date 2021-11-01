ArcBest® Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $1.0 billion compared to third quarter 2020 revenue of $795.0 million. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year. ArcBest's third quarter 2021 operating income was $87.6 million and net income was $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 operating income of $39.8 million and net income of $29.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $96.1 million in third quarter 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $69.2 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021 compared to $32.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in third quarter 2020.

"ArcBest continues to capitalize on the power of our integrated solutions to respond to today's rapidly evolving market environment," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategic vision, which is centered on accelerating growth through targeted investments in innovation, technology, logistics solutions and our people, continues to pay off. Furthering these efforts, yesterday's closing of the MoLo Solutions acquisition is expected to build and amplify our powerful portfolio of shipping and logistics services to help our customers drive the economy forward and unlock incremental value for our shareholders."

McReynolds added, "We wouldn't be where we are today – announcing record quarterly results – without ArcBest's talented and committed people, who are at the heart of our success. Our proven ability to operate safely and efficiently while advancing our strategic vision and generating strong financial results is due to our team's consistency and the trusted relationships they have built with our customers. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to successfully execute our growth strategy and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Third Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Third Quarter 20 21 Versus Third Q uarter 20 20

Revenue of $681.2 million compared to $561.9 million , a per-day increase of 21.2 percent.

Total tonnage per day increase of 2.4 percent, including an increase of 2.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

Total shipments per day increase of 0.5 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.

Operating income of $83.6 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $36.6 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $90.5 million and an operating ratio of 86.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $42.8 million and an operating ratio of 92.4 percent.

Strong shipper demand and a solid pricing environment coupled with ArcBest's deep understanding of customer needs resulted in the third record-setting quarter in a row this year for ArcBest's Asset-Based business. Year-over-year tonnage and shipment growth was the result of an emphasis on allocating network resources to serving core LTL customers. Shippers have continued to benefit from ArcBest's assets and facilities throughout its Asset-Based network being used to help solve supply chain challenges. Third quarter 2021 operating income more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and reflected a healthy sequential increase compared to the recent second quarter.

Asset-Light ‡

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

Revenue of $371.7 million compared to $267.8 million , a per-day increase of 38.8 percent.

Operating income of $11.5 million compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $5.8 million .

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $14.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million , as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Positive momentum in the ArcBest segment continued in the third quarter with record-setting quarterly revenue and operating income. The ability to positively respond to strong customer demand with innovative solutions contributed to solid revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. Increased demand for expedited and truckload logistics services resulted in higher shipment levels and higher average revenue per shipment. Customers' needs for managed transportation solutions also contributed to third quarter revenue growth and improved operating results. The increase in operating income reflects the benefits of higher revenue, partially offset by increased personnel costs in response to shipment growth and continued investments in technology.

Increased business volume combined with higher revenue per event contributed to record quarterly revenue for the FleetNet segment and an increase in operating income over the prior year's third quarter.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 1,016,657

$ 794,980

$ 2,794,843

$ 2,123,749





























OPERATING EXPENSES



929,096



755,198



2,600,792



2,055,723





























OPERATING INCOME



87,561



39,782



194,051



68,026





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



323



756



1,037



3,122

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,072)



(2,860)



(6,774)



(9,185)

Other, net



338



1,500



2,641



334







(1,411)



(604)



(3,096)



(5,729)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



86,150



39,178



190,955



62,297





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



22,459



9,774



42,922



15,111





























NET INCOME

$ 63,691

$ 29,404

$ 148,033

$ 47,186





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 2.48

$ 1.15

$ 5.79

$ 1.86

Diluted

$ 2.38

$ 1.11

$ 5.51

$ 1.79





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



25,632,805



25,470,094



25,559,642



25,403,786

Diluted



26,770,146



26,592,457



26,872,381



26,289,946





























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.24

$ 0.24



ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















September 30

December 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 408,207

$ 303,954

Short-term investments



60,289



65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $6,847; 2020 - $7,851)



425,006



320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $671; 2020 - $660)



13,827



14,343

Prepaid expenses



30,120



37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



9,258



11,397

Other



6,419



4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



953,126



758,168

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



347,771



342,178

Revenue equipment



965,263



916,760

Service, office, and other equipment



243,601



233,810

Software



170,045



163,193

Leasehold improvements



15,970



15,156







1,742,650



1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,058,343



992,407







684,307



678,690

















GOODWILL



86,368



88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



52,135



54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



105,219



115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,544



6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



74,729



77,496





$ 1,962,428

$ 1,779,008

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 227,893

$ 170,898

Income taxes payable



6,535



316

Accrued expenses



291,586



246,746

Current portion of long-term debt



67,897



67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



21,765



21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



615,676



506,547

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



176,545



217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



88,232



97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



18,506



18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



38,208



37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



64,218



72,407

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2021: 29,351,569 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares



294



290

Additional paid-in capital



340,315



342,354

Retained earnings



737,820



595,932

Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares



(119,273)



(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,887



1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



961,043



828,593





$ 1,962,428

$ 1,779,008





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Nine Months Ended





September 30





2021

2020





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 148,033

$ 47,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



88,113



85,189

Amortization of intangibles



2,882



2,942

Pension settlement expense



—



89

Share-based compensation expense



8,567



7,956

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



(57)



2,170

Change in deferred income taxes



(8,593)



2,831

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination



(8,389)



(3,280)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



(6,923)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(103,886)



(38,905)

Prepaid expenses



7,655



809

Other assets



539



3,918

Income taxes



8,174



3,065

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



650



234

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



101,577



37,062

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



238,342



151,266

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(43,506)



(20,146)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



11,509



8,943

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



9,013



—

Purchases of short-term investments



(56,011)



(159,253)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



61,174



192,563

Capitalization of internally developed software



(14,308)



(9,568)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(32,129)



12,539

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



—



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



—



45,000

Payments on long-term debt



(76,513)



(309,640)

Net change in book overdrafts



(305)



349

Deferred financing costs



(295)



—

Payment of common stock dividends



(6,145)



(6,122)

Purchases of treasury stock



(8,100)



(5,667)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(10,602)



(1,989)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(101,960)



(98,069)

















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



104,253



65,736

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,954



201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 408,207

$ 267,645

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 36,731

$ 53,045

Accruals for equipment received

$ 3,158

$ 2,146

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 7,280

$ 60,535



ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30





2021



2020



2021



2020





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 681,164







$ 561,856







$ 1,890,288







$ 1,537,639























































ArcBest



305,207









217,294









828,291









533,536





FleetNet



66,514









50,545









185,224









149,424





Total Asset-Light



371,721









267,839









1,013,515









682,960























































Other and eliminations



(36,228)









(34,715)









(108,960)









(96,850)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 1,016,657







$ 794,980







$ 2,794,843







$ 2,123,749























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 305,839

44.9 %

$ 287,385

51.2 %

$ 893,903

47.3 %

$ 820,218

53.3 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



66,947

9.8





50,144

8.9





192,477

10.2





157,044

10.2

Operating taxes and licenses



12,426

1.8





12,296

2.2





36,977

2.0





36,719

2.4

Insurance



10,175

1.5





8,587

1.5





28,568

1.5





24,658

1.6

Communications and utilities



4,559

0.7





4,373

0.8





14,192

0.7





13,426

0.9

Depreciation and amortization



23,233

3.4





24,054

4.3





70,025

3.7





70,651

4.6

Rents and purchased transportation



95,855

14.1





69,442

12.4





266,525

14.1





171,364

11.2

Shared services



71,017

10.4





60,664

10.8





196,255

10.4





155,154

10.1

Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)



—

—





133

—





(8,624)

(0.5)





(3,206)

(0.2)

Innovative technology costs(2)



6,903

1.0





6,199

1.1





21,303

1.1





15,521

1.0

Other



592

0.1





1,933

0.3





1,103

0.1





5,168

0.3

Total Asset-Based



597,546

87.7 %



525,210

93.5 %



1,712,704

90.6 %



1,466,717

95.4 %

















































ArcBest















































Purchased transportation



256,900

84.2 %



181,129

83.4 %



694,498

83.8 %



443,401

83.1 % Supplies and expenses



2,741

0.9





2,746

1.3





7,785

0.9





7,015

1.3

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,352

0.8





2,413

1.1





7,104

0.9





7,332

1.4

Shared services



31,048

10.2





24,217

11.1





86,198

10.4





64,784

12.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

(0.8)





—

—

Other



1,984

0.6





1,958

0.9





6,055

0.7





6,279

1.2







295,025

96.7 %



212,463

97.8 %



794,717

95.9 %



528,811

99.1 % FleetNet



65,245

98.1 %



49,558

98.0 %



181,794

98.1 %



146,615

98.1 % Total Asset-Light



360,270









262,021









976,511









675,426























































Other and eliminations(5)



(28,720)









(32,033)









(88,423)









(86,420)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 929,096

91.4 %

$ 755,198

95.0 %

$ 2,600,792

93.1 %

$ 2,055,723

96.8 %

















































OPERATING INCOME















































Asset-Based

$ 83,618







$ 36,646







$ 177,584







$ 70,922























































ArcBest



10,182









4,831









33,574









4,725





FleetNet



1,269









987









3,430









2,809





Total Asset-Light



11,451









5,818









37,004









7,534























































Other and eliminations(5)



(7,508)









(2,682)









(20,537)









(10,430)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 87,561







$ 39,782







$ 194,051







$ 68,026







_____________________________ 1) The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 2) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 3) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 5) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30





2021

2020



2021



2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 87,561

$ 39,782

$ 194,051

$ 68,026

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,893



6,041



21,235



15,340

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)



—



—



(6,923)



—

Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)



1,607



—



1,607



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 96,061

$ 45,823

$ 209,970

$ 83,366





























Net Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 63,691

$ 29,404

$ 148,033

$ 47,186

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



5,236



4,627



16,139



11,834

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)



—



—



(5,437)



—

Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



1,187



—



1,187



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)



—



—



—



66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(394)



(1,503)



(2,908)



(258)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)



(480)



(138)



(7,411)



541

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 69,240

$ 32,390

$ 149,603

$ 59,369





























Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 2.38

$ 1.11

$ 5.51

$ 1.79

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.20



0.17



0.60



0.45

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)



—



—



(0.20)



—

Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



0.04



—



0.04



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)



—



—



—



—

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.01)



(0.06)



(0.11)



(0.01)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.28)



0.02

Non-GAAP amounts(6)

$ 2.59

$ 1.22

$ 5.57

$ 2.26



_________________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 3) Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC. 4) Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 5) The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit). 6) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 83,618

87.7 %

$ 36,646

93.5 %

$ 177,584

90.6 %

$ 70,922

95.4 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,903

(1.0)





6,199

(1.1)





21,303

(1.1)





15,521

(1.0)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 90,521

86.7 %

$ 42,845

92.4 %

$ 198,887

89.5 %

$ 86,443

94.4 %













Asset-Light





















ArcBest Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 10,182

96.7 %

$ 4,831

97.8 %

$ 33,574

95.9 %

$ 4,725

99.1 %

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

0.8





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 10,182

96.7 %

$ 4,831

97.8 %

$ 26,651

96.7 %

$ 4,725

99.1 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1,269

98.1 %

$ 987

98.0 %

$ 3,430

98.1 %

$ 2,809

98.1 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 11,451

96.9 %

$ 5,818

97.8 %

$ 37,004

96.3 %

$ 7,534

98.9 %

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

0.7





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 11,451

96.9 %

$ 5,818

97.8 %

$ 30,081

97.0 %

$ 7,534

98.9 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (7,508)







$ (2,682)







$ (20,537)







$ (10,430)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



(10)









(158)









(68)









(181)







Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)



1,607









—









1,607









—







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (5,911)







$ (2,840)







$ (18,998)







$ (10,611)









_____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 3) Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 87,561

$ (1,411)

$ 86,150

$ 22,459

$ 63,691

26.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



6,893



158



7,051



1,815



5,236

25.7

Transaction costs(2)



1,607



—



1,607



420



1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(394)



(394)



—



(394)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



480



(480)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 96,061

$ (1,647)

$ 94,414

$ 25,174

$ 69,240

26.7 %









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 194,051

$ (3,096)

$ 190,955

$ 42,922

$ 148,033

22.5 % Innovative technology costs(1)



21,235



498



21,733



5,594



16,139

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Transaction costs(2)



1,607



—



1,607



420



1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,908)



(2,908)



—



(2,908)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



7,411



(7,411)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 209,970

$ (5,506)

$ 204,464

$ 54,861

$ 149,603

26.8 %









































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Other

Income

















Operating

Income

Before Income

Income

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Tax Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 39,782

$ (604)

$ 39,178

$ 9,774

$ 29,404

24.9 % Innovative technology costs(1)



6,041



191



6,232



1,605



4,627

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(1,503)



(1,503)



—



(1,503)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



138



(138)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 45,823

$ (1,916)

$ 43,907

$ 11,517

$ 32,390

26.2 %









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 68,026

$ (5,729)

$ 62,297

$ 15,111

$ 47,186

24.3 % Innovative technology costs(1)



15,340



597



15,937



4,103



11,834

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (5)



—



89



89



23



66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(258)



(258)



—



(258)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



(541)



541

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 83,366

$ (5,301)

$ 78,065

$ 18,696

$ 59,369

23.9 %

____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC. 3) The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit). 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 5) Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 6) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 63,691

$ 29,404

$ 148,033

$ 47,186

Interest and other related financing costs



2,072



2,860



6,774



9,185

Income tax provision



22,459



9,774



42,922



15,111

Depreciation and amortization



30,359



30,032



90,995



88,131

Amortization of share-based compensation



2,889



2,885



8,567



7,956

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)



(135)



(148)



(404)



(352)

Transaction costs(2)



1,607



—



1,607



—

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 122,942

$ 74,807

$ 298,494

$ 167,217



___________________ 1) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 2) Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2021

2020

2021

2020

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)











ArcBest

























Operating Income

$ 10,182

$ 4,831

$ 33,574

$ 4,725

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,352



2,413



7,104



7,332

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,534

$ 7,244

$ 40,678

$ 12,057











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 1,269

$ 987

$ 3,430

$ 2,809

Depreciation and amortization(3)



413



411



1,241



1,204

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,682

$ 1,398

$ 4,671

$ 4,013











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income

$ 11,451

$ 5,818

$ 37,004

$ 7,534

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,765



2,824



8,345



8,536

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,216

$ 8,642

$ 45,349

$ 16,070



_________________ 3) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change





(Unaudited)

















Asset-Based





































































Workdays



64.0



64.0







190.5



191.5









































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 41.79

$ 35.69

17.1%

$ 38.95

$ 34.21

13.9%





































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 542.38

$ 454.94

19.2%

$ 511.43

$ 435.96

17.3%





































Shipments



1,249,645



1,242,943

0.5%



3,716,852



3,549,465

4.7%





































Shipments / Day



19,526



19,421

0.5%



19,511



18,535

5.3%





































Tonnage (Tons)



810,982



792,258

2.4%



2,440,214



2,261,919

7.9%





































Tons / Day



12,672



12,379

2.4%



12,810



11,812

8.4%





































Pounds / Shipment



1,298



1,275

1.8%



1,313



1,275

3.0%





































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,098



1,096

0.2%



1,099



1,074

2.3%







































__________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.



















Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021



(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

























Revenue / Shipment



27.0%



28.0%













Shipments / Day



9.7%



22.4%

__________________ 2) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

