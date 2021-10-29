Zhihu Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the open of U.S. market on November 22, 2021.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time (8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarterly results.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003

International: +1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-963-976

Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115

Participant code: 3211613

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until November 29, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-877-344-7529

International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10161654

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

