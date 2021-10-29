Stetson and Scent Beauty Launch Stetson Spirit Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Stetson Original with an all new modern fragrance

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stetson and Scent Beauty announced today the launch of Stetson Spirit to welcome a new era of Stetson men.

Stetson Spirit was developed in collaboration with Scent Beauty and perfumer Firmenich to create a generational fragrance that encapsulates the modern spirit of everyday adventure and style.

For over a century and a half, the iconic American brand Stetson has been synonymous with independence, grit, character, and style. As the Stetson Original fragrance turns 40 this year, Stetson is creating their next iconic scent with the launch of Stetson Spirit. Stetson Spirit was developed in collaboration with Scent Beauty, the launch pad and platform for independent fragrances, and perfumer Firmenich to create a generational fragrance that encapsulates the modern spirit of everyday adventure and style.

As an iconic American brand, Stetson has always stood for the pioneering, authentic, adaptable, and diverse core of the American spirit and Stetson Spirit continues to build upon that. Stetson Spirit captures the energy of younger consumers into a scent that's fresh, vibrant, and rooted in adventure.

"It was an honor to collaborate to launch Stetson Spirit. It's not often that we see a bold, updated idea of a brand that is iconic and embodies the spirit of Americana. With the Spirit, we embrace a new generation of adventure that speaks to the lasting legacy of the brand," said Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty.

Stetson Spirit is a scent with brash citrus notes that will awaken the pioneer in all of us, surrounded by rock rose and sage yet balanced by the warmth of leather and amber. From ranchers and cowboys to musicians and mavericks, Stetson Spirit is made to embrace each individual style whether they adventure outdoors or around the city. The scent includes notes of bergamot, mandarin leaf, rhubarb, and elami, to create a perfect blend of woody, earthy, casual masculinity.

"With the launch of Stetson Spirit, the Stetson story continues, more than 150 years after the brands' inception in step with the journey of America and the American man - ever-evolving, yet timeless," said Xiao Li Tan President at Stetson, "We see the launch of Stetson Spirit as a reflection of our evolving times, a fragrance that captures the desire for adventure, freedom, and individuality."

For more information about the fragrance, please visit ScentBeauty.com where you have the option to order a discovery size and get a coupon for $10 off the full-size bottle. Stetson Spirit will be launching online at ScentBeauty.com, Stetson.com, Walmart.com, Walgreens.com and in Meijer stores.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com.

Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability and ease of shopping from home.

