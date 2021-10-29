Girls Who Print Awards Two Canon Solutions America Employees for their University Inkjet Program Efforts

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When employees are provided the proper resources and support to achieve their goals and strive for greatness, the possibilities for new and innovative ideas are truly endless. Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to recognize two employees, Valentina Echavarria, product manager, and Melody Ownby, product planning specialist, for winning the Girls Who Print Rising Star Award in honor of Girls Who Print Day 2021 for their remarkable efforts in the creation and execution of the University Inkjet Program with Clemson University and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Valentina Echavarria, product manager, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Deborah Corn, the Intergalactic Ambassador to The Printerverse at Print Media Center, the nation's largest online network of women in the print industry with more than 8,000 global members spanning all segments and career paths, and cultivator of the Print Production Professionals Group, the number one print-related group on LinkedIn, created this award specifically with Valentina and Melody in mind, as her way of recognizing the hard work and passion these two women brought to hundreds of students through the University Inkjet Program. Launched in 2017 with Clemson University, both Valentina and Melody's alma mater, the program was established to educate and inspire students about print industry trends and Canon's inkjet technology, bringing to life Canon's commitment to supporting the next generation of content creators. It also exposes the students to career opportunities in print production and sets a precedent for future programs with universities nationwide.

"Valentina and Melody took it upon themselves to create a program that introduces university students to inkjet printing. Their success at Clemson opened more doors to more schools. That level of drive and determination deserved recognition, so I created the Girls Who Print Rising Star Award and gave it to them during our 2021 conference. It's incredible what they have accomplished, and a testament to the management team at Canon Solutions America for supporting Valentina and Melody and giving them the space to create something and shine," said Corn.

"I am so incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication Valentina and Melody exemplified through the implementation of this great program. Their commitment to empowering students through innovative technology and valuable resources that provide real-life perspective into the vast world of production inkjet mirrors exactly what Canon Solutions America's Production Print Solutions group is all about," said Francis A. McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "This is truly just the beginning for these two talented women. It is our passion to invest in future generations of print leaders and women in STEM, as well as provide hands-on opportunities that provide insight and knowledge that otherwise may not have been achievable inside the classroom. We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver that knowledge and experience and to encourage student learning beyond the classroom walls."

Melody Ownby, product planning specialist, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

