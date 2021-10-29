- Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.78 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 38.0 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.33, an Increase of 17.7 Percent

AbbVie Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.78 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 38.0 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.33, an Increase of 17.7 Percent

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We continue to deliver excellent results, with balanced performance across our portfolio driving double-digit operational sales and EPS growth," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Based upon our strong momentum, we are increasing our full-year 2021 EPS guidance. We remain highly confident in AbbVie's long-term outlook and are once again raising our dividend, which has grown over 250 percent since inception."

Third-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $14.342 billion , an increase of 11.2 percent on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net revenues increased 11.3 percent on a reported basis, or 10.8 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $6.674 billion , an increase of 15.3 percent on a reported basis, or 14.9 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the hematologic oncology portfolio were $1.866 billion , an increase of 8.4 percent on a reported basis, or 8.1 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $1.566 billion , an increase of 25.5 percent on a reported basis, or 25.0 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.251 billion , an increase of 29.3 percent on a reported basis, or 27.7 percent on an operational basis.

On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the third quarter was 69.4 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 83.2 percent.

On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative expense was 21.5 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 20.6 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, research and development expense was 11.7 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 11.4 percent of net revenues, reflecting funding actions supporting all stages of our pipeline.

On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the third quarter was 30.0 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 51.1 percent.

On a GAAP basis, net interest expense was $585 million .

On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 13.8 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 12.6 percent.

Diluted EPS in the third quarter was $1.78 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $3.33 .

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

AbbVie announced the European Commission (EC) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. The recommended dose of Rinvoq for AD in adults is 15 mg or 30 mg once daily based on individual patient presentation, and 15 mg once daily for adolescents and adults 65 years and older. The approval is supported by data from one of the largest registrational Phase 3 programs in AD evaluating Rinvoq monotherapy or with topical corticosteroids. This milestone marks the fourth EC-approved indication for Rinvoq.

AbbVie announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of Skyrizi (risankizumab) for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The positive opinion is based on data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Skyrizi in adults with active PsA. If the CHMP recommendation is accepted by the EC, this will mark the second indication for Skyrizi in the European Union. Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

AbbVie announced that it submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EMA seeking approval for Rinvoq (45 mg (induction dose) and 15 mg and 30 mg (maintenance dose)) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The applications are supported by data from two Phase 3 induction studies and one maintenance study. In these studies, significantly more patients treated with Rinvoq achieved the primary and all secondary endpoints compared to placebo. The safety results of Rinvoq, including the 45 mg dose as induction therapy, in these studies were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Rinvoq, with no new important safety risks observed.

AbbVie announced that it submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval for Skyrizi (600 mg intravenous induction and 360 mg subcutaneous maintenance therapy) for the treatment of patients 16 years and older with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD). The submission is supported by three pivotal Phase 3 studies in which Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvements in clinical remission and endoscopic response as both induction and maintenance therapy. The overall safety findings in these pivotal studies were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Skyrizi.

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from two studies of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rinvoq in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). In Study 1, Rinvoq (15 mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of Assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 40 at week 14 versus placebo (45 percent compared to 18 percent) in patients with AS who have had an inadequate response to biologic DMARD therapy. All ranked secondary endpoints were also met. In Study 2, Rinvoq (15 mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of ASAS40 at week 14 versus placebo (45 percent compared to 23 percent) and met the first 12 of 14 ranked secondary endpoints in patients with nr-axSpA. Across both studies, safety data were consistent with SELECT-AXIS 1, previous Phase 3 studies in other indications and the known safety profile of Rinvoq, with no new risks identified. Full results from the SELECT-AXIS 2 trial will be presented at a future medical meeting and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

At the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week, AbbVie shared 13 abstracts including 7 live presentations that reinforced AbbVie's commitment to advancing research in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Highlights included new results from the 52-week Phase 3 maintenance studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of Skyrizi in patients with CD and Rinvoq in patients with UC.

At the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, AbbVie shared 27 abstracts from across its dermatology portfolio that underscored AbbVie's commitment to advancing standards of care in dermatology for people living with serious skin diseases. Highlights included new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq AD clinical trial program as well as new long-term efficacy and safety data from the KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2 trials evaluating Skyrizi in adults with PsA treated through 52 weeks.

AbbVie announced that Skyrizi is now available in the U.S. as a single-dose 150 mg injection for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO). Previously two 75 mg injections per dose, Skyrizi 150 mg is now administered with one injection per dose via either a prefilled pen or syringe every 12 weeks following two starter doses.

AbbVie announced that the FDA approved Qulipta (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The approval is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Qulipta in nearly 2,000 patients who experienced 4 to 14 migraine days per month including the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE study, the pivotal Phase 2b /3 study and the Phase 3 long-term safety study. AbbVie is the only pharmaceutical company to offer three treatments across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease.

At the International Headache Congress (IHC) 2021, AbbVie presented data showcasing its migraine portfolio and shared a total of 23 abstracts including 2 oral presentations and 1 abstract lecture. Highlights included results from an open-label, multicenter extension to the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of oral Qulipta for the preventive treatment of migraine, data from the observational cross-sectional UNIVERSE study highlighting the real-world effectiveness and patient satisfaction of Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) in acute migraine as well as results from a post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 PREEMPT trials evaluating the use of Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) for chronic migraine.

AbbVie announced ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) met the primary endpoint in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD). Patients who received the continuous 24 hours/day subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 showed statistically significant increases in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia, compared to oral levodopa/carbidopa, after 12 weeks. A significant reduction in "Off" time was also observed. Systemic adverse events were generally consistent with the well-established safety profile of levodopa/carbidopa medications and infusion site adverse events were mostly non-serious and mild or moderate in severity. Data from this head-to-head superiority study will be a key component of global regulatory submissions and full results will be presented at a future medical meeting or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

At the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) Virtual Congress 2021, AbbVie presented more than 20 abstracts showcasing AbbVie's continued focus on advancing the management of movement disorders. Highlights included final results from PROviDE, a long-term, real-world study, evaluating the effectiveness of Duodopa (levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel) in patients with advanced PD as well as additional data on the long-term, real-world use of Botox in patients with spasticity and cervical dystonia.

AbbVie and REGENXBIO announced a partnership to develop and commercialize RGX-314, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wet AMD in a pivotal trial utilizing subretinal delivery as well as in patients with wet AMD and DR in two separate Phase II clinical trials utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay REGENXBIO a $370 million upfront payment with the potential for REGENXBIO to receive up to $1.38 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook

AbbVie is raising its GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the full-year 2021 from $6.04 to $6.14 to $6.29 to $6.33. AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS for the full-year 2021 from $12.52 to $12.62 to $12.63 to $12.67. The company's 2021 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $6.34 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items.

Company Declares Dividend Increase of 8.5 Percent

AbbVie is announcing today that its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.30 per share to $1.41 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. This reflects an increase of approximately 8.5 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Conference Call

AbbVie will host an investor conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central time to discuss our third-quarter performance. The call will be webcast through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com . An archived edition of the call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Central time.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Financial results for 2021 and 2020 are presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Reported results were prepared in accordance with GAAP and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the period. Non-GAAP results adjust for certain non-cash items and for factors that are unusual or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables later in this release. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's 2021 financial guidance is also being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to realize the expected benefits of AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan or to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's business, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 3Q20

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operationala

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total ADJUSTED NET REVENUESb $11,279

$3,063

$14,342

14.1%

2.4%

11.3%

0.1%

10.8%































Immunology 5,640

1,034

6,674

18.6

0.2

15.3

(2.1)

14.9 Humira 4,613

812

5,425

10.1

(14.6)

5.6

(16.7)

5.2 Skyrizi 679

117

796

79.6

>100.0

83.3

>100.0

82.8 Rinvoq 348

105

453

82.5

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0































Hematologic Oncology 1,346

520

1,866

1.8

30.6

8.4

29.3

8.1 Imbruvicac 1,109

265

1,374

(0.9)

5.7

0.3

5.7

0.3 Venclexta 237

255

492

16.3

73.0

40.1

69.5

38.7































Aesthetics 820

431

1,251

32.7

23.2

29.3

18.9

27.7 Botox Cosmetic 356

189

545

49.6

21.6

38.5

17.5

36.9 Juvederm Collection 159

195

354

37.6

22.9

29.1

18.6

26.6 Other Aesthetics 305

47

352

15.4

31.5

17.3

26.5

16.7































Neuroscience 1,346

220

1,566

28.0

11.5

25.5

8.0

25.0 Botox Therapeutic 534

111

645

24.4

18.6

23.4

13.8

22.5 Vraylar 461

—

461

29.0

n/a

29.0

n/a

29.0 Duodopa 23

104

127

(3.9)

6.0

3.9

3.9

2.2 Ubrelvy 162

—

162

>100.0

n/a

>100.0

n/a

>100.0 Other Neuroscience 166

5

171

(17.8)

(12.1)

(17.7)

(18.5)

(17.8)































Eye Care 585

286

871

6.5

(1.4)

3.8

(3.9)

2.9 Lumigan/Ganfort 63

75

138

(0.1)

(12.9)

(7.5)

(15.8)

(9.2) Alphagan/Combigan 89

39

128

6.2

1.2

4.6

(0.9)

3.9 Restasis 305

14

319

7.5

(7.4)

6.7

(6.5)

6.7 Other Eye Care 128

158

286

8.1

5.1

6.4

2.4

4.9































Women's Health 199

3

202

(12.9)

(67.4)

(15.6)

(70.4)

(15.8) Lo Loestrin 105

2

107

(20.3)

(27.2)

(20.6)

(32.4)

(20.8) Orilissa/Oriahnn 37

1

38

50.5

47.5

50.4

38.4

50.0 Other Women's Health 57

—

57

(20.9)

(100.0)

(28.4)

(100.0)

(28.4)































Other Key Products 1,068

297

1,365

7.4

9.6

7.9

8.4

7.6 Mavyret 183

243

426

0.2

5.7

3.3

4.9

2.9 Creon 310

—

310

10.0

n/a

10.0

n/a

10.0 Lupron 134

46

180

35.7

34.7

35.4

31.4

34.5 Linzess/Constella 253

8

261

4.8

10.7

5.0

4.5

4.8 Synthroid 188

—

188

(0.8)

n/a

(0.8)

n/a

(0.8)





a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.



b Adjusted net revenues exclude specified items. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details. Percentage change is calculated using adjusted net revenues.



c Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.

n/a = not applicable

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 9M20

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Comparable Operationala, b

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total ADJUSTED NET REVENUESc $31,758

$9,478

$41,236

31.3%

22.6%

29.2%

13.3%

6.0%

11.6%



































Immunology 15,391

3,147

18,538

16.9

3.7

14.5

16.9

(1.2)

13.6 Humira 12,777

2,583

15,360

8.1

(9.7)

4.6

8.1

(13.9)

3.8 Skyrizi 1,725

319

2,044

84.9

>100.0

92.0

84.9

>100.0

90.4 Rinvoq 889

245

1,134

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0



































Hematologic Oncology 3,892

1,463

5,355

4.2

30.0

10.1

4.2

27.3

9.5 Imbruvicad 3,207

816

4,023

2.1

8.8

3.4

2.1

8.8

3.4 Venclexta 685

647

1,332

14.9

72.3

37.1

14.9

64.1

33.9



































Aesthetics 2,473

1,353

3,826

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

55.4

66.5

59.0 Botox Cosmetic* 1,027

579

1,606

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

70.5

55.0

64.7 Juvederm Collection* 478

625

1,103

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

69.6

75.4

72.8 Other Aesthetics* 968

149

1,117

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

37.0

80.2

41.3



































Neuroscience 3,621

652

4,273

>100.0

50.5

>100.0

23.8

12.0

22.0 Botox Therapeutic* 1,451

329

1,780

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

21.1

26.3

21.9 Vraylar* 1,239

—

1,239

>100.0

n/a

>100.0

25.6

n/a

25.6 Duodopa 73

310

383

(1.5)

6.9

5.2

(1.5)

0.1

(0.2) Ubrelvy* 369

—

369

>100.0

n/a

>100.0

>100.0

n/a

>100.0 Other Neuroscience* 489

13

502

59.7

97.2

60.5

(16.9)

7.6

(16.5)



































Eye Care 1,731

876

2,607

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

4.9

4.6

4.7 Lumigan/Ganfort* 201

229

430

>100.0

79.4

90.7

(2.1)

(10.6)

(6.7) Alphagan/Combigan* 271

117

388

>100.0

90.5

>100.0

4.6

3.7

4.3 Restasis* 884

42

926

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

3.8

22.4

4.5 Other Eye Care* 375

488

863

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

12.4

12.1

12.2



































Women's Health 555

18

573

38.9

5.0

37.4

(17.2)

(36.6)

(18.0) Lo Loestrin* 300

9

309

43.7

55.6

44.1

(21.4)

(9.0)

(21.1) Orilissa/Oriahnn 102

4

106

20.5

63.2

21.8

20.5

51.9

21.5 Other Women's Health* 153

5

158

44.0

(51.3)

36.8

(25.0)

(73.5)

(28.2)



































Other Key Products 3,176

884

4,060

14.1

(2.3)

10.1

3.6

(7.2)

1.1 Mavyret 557

726

1,283

(1.3)

(7.4)

(4.8)

(1.3)

(11.2)

(7.0) Creon 864

—

864

6.6

n/a

6.6

6.6

n/a

6.6 Lupron 456

135

591

(1.2)

22.8

3.4

(1.2)

18.7

2.6 Linzess/Constella* 728

23

751

96.4

>100.0

96.9

11.4

7.2

11.2 Synthroid 571

—

571

(1.1)

n/a

(1.1)

(1.1)

n/a

(1.1)





a "Comparable Operational" comparisons include full-period current year and prior year results for Allergan products, as if the acquisition closed on January 1, 2019, and are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.



b All historically reported Allergan revenues have been recast to conform to AbbVie's revenue recognition accounting policies and reporting conventions for certain rebates and discounts. Historically reported Allergan revenues also exclude Zenpep and Viokace product revenues, which were both divested as part of the acquisition, as well as specified items.



c Adjusted net revenues exclude specified items. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details. Percentage change is calculated using adjusted net revenues.



d Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.



* Represents product(s) acquired as part of the Allergan acquisition.

n/a = not applicable

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)























Third Quarter Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





















2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues



















$ 14,342



$ 12,902



$ 41,311



$ 31,946

Cost of products sold



















4,390



5,050



13,126



10,703

Selling, general and administrative



















3,083



2,846



9,089



8,068

Research and development



















1,673



1,706



5,257



4,667

Acquired in-process research and development



















390



45



557



898

Other operating expense, net



















500



—



432



—

Total operating costs and expenses



















10,036



9,647



28,461



24,336





































Operating earnings



















4,306



3,255



12,850



7,610





































Interest expense, net



















585



620



1,813



1,662

Net foreign exchange loss



















12



20



35



54

Other expense, net



















21



115



2,284



989

Earnings before income tax expense



















3,688



2,500



8,718



4,905

Income tax expense



















508



187



1,214



321

Net earnings



















3,180



2,313



7,504



4,584

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest



















1



5



6



4

Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



















$ 3,179



$ 2,308



$ 7,498



$ 4,580





































Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc.



















$ 1.78



$ 1.29



$ 4.19



$ 2.77





































Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea



















$ 3.33



$ 2.83



$ 9.39



$ 7.62





































Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



















1,777



1,774



1,776



1,637







a Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:

3Q21

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,688



$ 3,179



$ 1.78

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,904



1,585



0.88

Acquisition and integration costs 176



166



0.09

Milestones and other R&D expenses 12



12



0.01

Acquired IPR&D 390



384



0.21

Calico collaboration 500



500



0.28

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 98



98



0.06

Other 48



29



0.02

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,816



$ 5,953



$ 3.33



a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect Allergan-related integration costs. Milestones and other R&D expenses include milestone payments for previously announced collaborations. Acquired IPR&D represents initial costs to acquire rights to in-process R&D projects through R&D collaborations, licensing arrangements or other asset acquisitions. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

3Q21

Cost of products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Acquired

IPR&D

Other

operating

expense,

net

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,390



$ 3,083



$ 1,673



$ 390



$ 500



$ 21

Adjusted for specified items:





















Intangible asset amortization (1,904)



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration costs (49)



(105)



(22)



—



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



(12)



—



—



—

Acquired IPR&D —



—



—



(390)



—



—

Calico collaboration —



—



—



—



(500)



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



—



—



(98)

Other (24)



(17)



(7)



—



—



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,413



$ 2,961



$ 1,632



$ —



$ —



$ (77)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 12.6 percent, as detailed below:

3Q21

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,688



$ 508



13.8 % Specified items 3,128



354



11.3 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,816



$ 862



12.6 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:

3Q20

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,500



$ 2,308



$ 1.29

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 2,117



1,800



1.02

Acquisition and integration costs 792



682



0.38

Milestones and other R&D expenses 40



38



0.02

Acquired IPR&D 45



45



0.02

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 197



197



0.11

Other 30



(22)



(0.01)

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,721



$ 5,048



$ 2.83



a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for inventory as well as compensation expense and other integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Milestones and other R&D expenses include milestone payments for previously announced collaborations. Acquired IPR&D represents initial costs to acquire rights to in-process R&D projects through R&D collaborations, licensing arrangements or other asset acquisitions. Other primarily includes tax settlements and COVID-19 related expenses.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

3Q20

Net revenues

Cost of products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Acquired

IPR&D

Net

foreign

exchange

loss

Other

expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 12,902



$ 5,050



$ 2,846



$ 1,706



$ 45



$ 20



$ 115

Adjusted for specified items:

























Intangible asset amortization —



(2,117)



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration costs —



(551)



(104)



(137)



—



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



—



(40)



—



—



—

Acquired IPR&D —



—



—



—



(45)



—



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



—



—



—



(197)

Other (20)



(20)



(19)



(16)



—



5



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 12,882



$ 2,362



$ 2,723



$ 1,513



$ —



$ 25



$ (82)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 11.7 percent, as detailed below:

3Q20

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,500



$ 187



7.5 % Specified items 3,221



481



14.9 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,721



$ 668



11.7 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:

9M21

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 8,718



$ 7,498



$ 4.19

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 5,912



4,929



2.77

Acquisition and integration costs 535



427



0.23

Milestones and other R&D expenses 359



307



0.17

Acquired IPR&D 557



543



0.30

Calico collaboration 500



500



0.28

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,447



2,445



1.38

Litigation matters 107



86



0.05

Other 47



42



0.02

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 19,182



$ 16,777



$ 9.39



a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs as well as amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for inventory related to the Allergan acquisition. Milestones and other R&D expenses include milestone payments for previously announced collaborations and the purchase of FDA priority review vouchers from third parties. Acquired IPR&D represents initial costs to acquire rights to in-process R&D projects through R&D collaborations, licensing arrangements or other asset acquisitions. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses, offset by milestone revenue under an existing collaboration agreement.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

9M21

Net

revenues

Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Acquired

IPR&D

Other

operating

expense,

net

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 41,311



$ 13,126



$ 9,089



$ 5,257



$ 557



$ 432



$ 2,284

Adjusted for specified items:

























Intangible asset amortization —



(5,912)



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration costs —



(172)



(275)



(88)



—



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



—



(359)



—



—



—

Acquired IPR&D —



—



—



—



(557)



—



—

Calico collaboration —



—



—



—



—



(500)



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



—



—



—



(2,447)

Litigation matters —



—



(107)



—



—



—



—

Other (75)



(65)



(50)



(90)



—



68



15

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 41,236



$ 6,977



$ 8,657



$ 4,720



$ —



$ —



$ (148)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 12.5 percent, as detailed below:

9M21

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 8,718



$ 1,214



13.9 % Specified items 10,464



1,185



11.3 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 19,182



$ 2,399



12.5 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:

9M20

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 4,905



$ 4,580



$ 2.77

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 3,967



3,361



2.05

Acquisition and integration costs 2,899



2,624



1.60

Milestones and other R&D expenses 225



202



0.12

Acquired IPR&D 898



898



0.54

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,078



1,078



0.65

Other 147



(187)



(0.11)

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 14,119



$ 12,556



$ 7.62



a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect transaction and financing costs, compensation expense and other integration costs as well as amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for inventory related to the Allergan acquisition. Milestones and other R&D expenses include milestone payments for previously announced collaborations and the purchase of an FDA priority review voucher from a third party. Acquired IPR&D represents initial costs to acquire rights to in-process R&D projects through R&D collaborations, licensing arrangements or other asset acquisitions. Other primarily includes the impacts of tax law changes, tax settlements and COVID-19 related charitable contributions and expenses.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

9M20

Net

revenues

Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net



Net

foreign

exchange

loss

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 31,946



$ 10,703



$ 8,068



$ 4,667



$ 898



$ 1,662



$ 54



$ 989

Adjusted for specified items:





























Intangible asset amortization —



(3,967)



—



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration costs —



(1,020)



(1,290)



(315)



—



(274)



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



—



(225)



—



—



—



—

Acquired IPR&D —



—



—



—



(898)



—



—



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1,078)

Other (20)



(64)



(64)



(48)



—



—



9



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 31,926



$ 5,652



$ 6,714



$ 4,079



$ —



$ 1,388



$ 63



$ (89)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first nine months of 2020 was 11.0 percent, as detailed below:

9M20

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 4,905



$ 321



6.5 % Specified items 9,214



1,238



13.4 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 14,119



$ 1,559



11.0 %

View original content:

SOURCE AbbVie