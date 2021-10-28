Virgin Atlantic Reappoints Discover The World For France, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Cyprus, Greece & Russia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With US opening its borders to European travelers, Discover the World and Virgin Atlantic are extending its partnership to develop sales via travel agencies in France, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Russia.

Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)

Discover the World's Head of Airline Development Aiden Walsh commented, "We are delighted Virgin Atlantic has reappointed the Discover Team. We have had a great relationship for more than 12 years for European sales and we look forward to continuing this partnership. It's fantastic that Virgin Atlantic is fully committed to European trade partners. We see even more opportunities for destinations served from London Heathrow (LHR) with better connections from our markets. It's exciting that for the first time we can offer an extensive range of Caribbean destinations from Europe with a LHR connection. We look forward to growing sales over the coming months."

Virgin Atlantic recently announced a significant expansion to its Caribbean portfolio. For the first time in its history, Virgin Atlantic will fly to the idyllic island of Barbados from Edinburgh Airport, providing Scotland's only direct gateway to the Caribbean. The airline is delighted to be returning to the beautiful island of St Lucia, flying from London Heathrow, whilst there will be new services from Manchester to vibrant Montego Bay, Jamaica. Further new flying includes new services to the Bahamas launching November, as well as the first direct service from UK and Europe to St Vincent in October.

Virgin Atlantic's Head of UK and Europe Sales Tom Maynard commented, "Our partnership with Discover the World is an integral part of our European strategy and we are delighted to be able to renew this relationship. Our consolidated flying program from London Heathrow offers exciting opportunities for travelers based across Europe with seamless connections in London to a growing list of Caribbean destinations."

Discover will reengage, reeducate, and recharge trade partners over the next 3 months as part of an awareness campaign which will include a number of webinars and a dedicated micro site to ensure agents are up to date on all things Virgin Atlantic.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover the World