Olivier Lordonnois Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Flâneur Hospitality

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned hospitality industry executive, Olivier Lordonnois, has been appointed Chief Operating Office of Flâneur Hospitality and Managing Director of its inaugural flagship New York property, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, scheduled to open in Spring 2022. Flâneur Hospitality was founded by accomplished real estate entrepreneur, Alex Ohebshalom, to develop, own and operate iconic hotels that encourage exploration, fascination and wonder, while offering a sanctuary of unparalleled comfort, intimacy and intuitive personal service.

Olivier Lordonnois, COO of The Fifth Avenue Hotel

"Olivier is the quintessential modern renaissance luxury hotelier, having held leadership positions at several of the world's most distinguished historic hotels. He is a visionary hotelier with a steadfast commitment to excellence and an abiding passion for creating a transformative and memorable hospitality experience," said Mr. Ohebshalom, Chief Executive Officer of Flâneur Hospitality. "I look forward to working closely with Olivier to realize my vision for Flâneur Hospitality and to establish The Fifth Avenue Hotel as one of the finest and most unique properties in the world."

Mr. Lordonnois, a consummate professional with an exceptional track-record, began his career at the illustrious Hôtel de Crillon, then moved-on to the legendary Ritz Paris before joining The Lanesborough in London. Mr. Lordonnois subsequently returned to France where he served as General Manager of several of Paris' most prestigious hotels, including the Hôtel Costes, Sofitel Le Faubourg, and Hotel de la Tremoille which he led for six years before moving to New York City in 2011 to become General Manager of The Mark. He then became Chief Executive Officer of Spring Place before joining CORE: as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Lordonnois holds a Master's degree from Université Panthéon-Assas, the top law school in France, and completed a PDP in Hospitality Administration and Management at Cornell University.

Said Mr. Lordonnois, "I am truly honored that Alex chose me to work with him to establish Flâneur Hospitality as a transcendent innovator in luxury hospitality, and it will be my great privilege to lead The Fifth Avenue Hotel to become one of New York's most desirable and distinguished addresses." Continued Mr. Lordonnois, "We have much to prove and even more to accomplish but, together with Alex's extraordinary vision and resolute commitment, I am confident that Flâneur Hospitality will define a new luxury hotel paradigm and The Fifth Avenue Hotel will be New York's and NoMad's newest landmark."

Located on 28th Street and Fifth Avenue, The Fifth Avenue Hotel is situated in a 116-year-old historic landmark building designed by McKim, Mead & White. The Fifth encompasses The Mansion; a meticulously restored and transformed landmark, and The Tower; a striking 24-story glass tower with sweeping vistas of New York. An oasis of calm amidst the frenetic pace of Manhattan, each of the 110 Guestrooms and 43 Suites evoke a different sensibility, with distinctive color palettes and eclectic collections of art and furnishings to inspire an intimate ambiance of elegance and charm. Mindfully blending superlative design by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, personal service, distinctive cuisine, compelling art and engaging cultural experiences, every aspect of the 153-room hotel is tailored to delight, engage and reward curiosity.

About Flaneur Hospitality:

Flâneur Hospitality is a hotel development and management company where intuitive service, imaginative experiences and intimate sensibilities combine to bring timeless, illuminating and inspiring hospitality to life through a balance and harmony of luxury, experience and environment. Flâneur Hospitality was founded by accomplished New York City real estate entrepreneur, Alex Ohebshalom, to develop, own and operate iconic hotels that encourage exploration, fascination and wonder, and deliver a sense of serendipity and delight, while offering a sanctuary of unparalleled comfort, intimacy and inspired service. Additional information and development updates can be found at www.flaneurhospitality.com .

About The Fifth Avenue Hotel:

Located on 28th Street and Fifth Avenue, The Fifth Avenue Hotel creates an oasis of calm amidst the frenetic pace of Manhattan. Mindfully blending personal service, superlative design by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, distinctive cuisine, compelling art and engaging cultural experiences, every aspect of Flâneur Hospitality's inaugural 153-room hotel is tailored to delight, engage and reward curiosity. The hotel encompasses a meticulous restoration and transformation of a 116-year-old building, that was formerly the mansion of Gilded Age socialite Charlotte Goodridge and thereafter the exclusive enclave of the Second National Bank, and a striking 24-story glass tower with sweeping vistas of New York. The Mansion comprises a collection of 24 guest accommodations and The Tower encompass 129 guest accommodations. Each of the 110 Guestrooms and 43 Suites evoke a different sensibility, with distinctive color palettes and eclectic collections of art and furnishings to inspire an intimate ambiance of elegance and charm. The Fifth Avenue Hotel features a signature multi-level restaurant, a two-story library and study, a 5,000-square-foot ballroom, a 2,500-square-foot private dining space, a wine cellar, an outdoor terrace and a fitness center. Nestled in the heart of New York's historic NoMad neighborhood, The Fifth Avenue Hotel is steps from the idyllic Madison Square Park, the iconic Flatiron Building, the blooming flower district, as well as the City's best dining, shopping and nightlife. For more information visit www.thefifthavenuehotel.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Flâneur Hospitality)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flâneur Hospitality