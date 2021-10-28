Marquette Bank Honored with ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank was recently nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its Marquette Bank Mobile Food Pantry as part of its Community Pandemic Response with a 2021 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award. The award was given to Marquette Bank for its efforts in the Volunteerism category and was presented during ABA's Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla.

Marquette Bank supported the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to bring the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to local communities by creating mobile drive-through food pantries. The bank's Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, with help from Illinois Partners In Hope, hosted multiple mobile drive-through food pantries which distributed more than 6,000 35-pound boxes of food to neighbors in need with the help of employee-volunteers.

Entries for the awards were submitted in six categories including affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

"Marquette Bank saw an opportunity to improve the lives of those in its neighborhoods and took action," said Corey Carlisle, executive director, ABA Foundation. "It's Mobile Food Pantries made a meaningful difference around their branch locations and we hope their work serves as a blue print for others throughout the industry."

"It is who we are. Marquette Bank and our employees are always working to find new and innovative ways to positively impact our community," said Christie Cox, First Vice President of Neighborhood. "We are humbled and honored to accept this award for our efforts."

Marquette Bank's Community Pandemic Response was also recognized by Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) with a 2021 Excellence and Innovation BKD Award. The Marquette Neighborhood Commitment is the bank's coordinated efforts to address the needs of shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness in the communities it serves. To learn learn more about the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment visit www.emarquettebank.com/neighborhood or call 1-888-254-9500.

About Marquette Bank

Marquette Bank opened its doors for business May 12, 1945, with a philosophy and commitment to provide financial services to meet the savings and borrowing needs of the Chicagoland area communities. Today, Marquette Bank has 23 offices located throughout the Chicagoland area, including 20 banking centers, two loan production offices, and a corporate administrative center. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT). With assets more than $1.9 billion, Marquette Bank is one of the few remaining privately-held, locally-owned financial institutions in Chicagoland. Find out more about Marquette Bank online at www.emarquettebank.com or by calling 1-888-254-9500.

