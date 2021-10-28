Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Launches FMC, Family Movie Classics

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today the successful launch of FMC, Family Movie Classics, on Dish Network. The 24/7 classic movie channel is now available to nearly 9 million DISH TV subscribers.

Family Movie Classics

"This is a very proud day in our company's history," said President and CEO Drew Sumrall. "We continually strive to bring good, wholesome entertainment to American families. FMC is a major step toward achieving that goal, and with DISH TV as a launch partner, the future is very bright for this network."

FMC features classic movies the whole family can enjoy. The network's goal is to entertain with quality films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood history.

About FMC



FMC (Family Movie Classics) is available nationwide to nearly 10 million households through Dish Network (channel 387) and as a digital subchannel in South Bend, IN, and Indianapolis, IN.

About FETV



FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.™

Media Contact:

