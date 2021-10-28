Philanthropic investments to support post-secondary pathway and education programs designed to increase the diversity of students entering healing professions across Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington

Cambia Health Foundation Commits to Advancing Health Equity through Workforce Diversity Philanthropic investments to support post-secondary pathway and education programs designed to increase the diversity of students entering healing professions across Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation today announced philanthropic investments of $320,000 to fund innovative strategies designed to increase the diversity of students entering and completing post-secondary programs in health care across Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. In addition, the funds will expand outreach to underrepresented communities to educate and engage potential students about career paths in health care.

Cambia Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Cambia Health Foundation)

The advantages of a diverse health care workforce have been well documented , including greater patient satisfaction, increased access to care, and improved ability to meet the needs of underserved populations. However, the recruitment and retention of underrepresented minorities across all health professions is challenging, especially in mental and behavioral health settings.

"This regional health care workforce diversity initiative looks to break down the barriers of entry and completion of post-secondary health care education programs for minority and underrepresented students," said Peggy Maguire, President, Cambia Health Foundation. "Ultimately, our goal is to foster a diverse workforce that is culturally and linguistically representative of the communities it serves to improve access to and quality of care while advancing health equity."

All partners in the initiative work closely across urban and rural communities that are most impacted by these issues. These institutions are working toward a variety of creative solutions and include:

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions. Founded in 2007, the Foundation has funded over $80 million in grants to advance person-focused and economically sustainable healthcare. We support whole person health at every stage of life to build a just and inclusive health care system for all. Learn more at http://www.cambiahealthfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter:@CambiaHealthFdn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambia Health Foundation