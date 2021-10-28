5WPR Creates Specialized Metaverse Public Relations Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a dedicated metaverse division. The creation of the new division will allow a focused and strategic approach to clients building business and offerings in the metaverse.

As a leading agency and innovator in the PR space, 5WPR has a track record of identifying emerging industries and helping build the space from the early days. 5W has supported the launch of businesses in this space for over 8 years, working with pioneers in the metaverse including Roblox, which 5W helped break into mainstream media across gaming, consumer tech, lifestyle and business verticals. The launch of a dedicated metaverse specialty team will offer clients in the developing space a team of knowledgeable PR experts ready to tackle the rapidly expanding industry.

"Rapid advancements in technology promise an entirely new reality on our horizon, soon we will all be exploring and operating within the metaverse," said 5WPR Founder and CEO Ronn Torossian. "5W has a history of working with clients who pave the way within their emerging industries, setting a precedent for those who come after. Even with technology as complex as creating new shared realities, we have the expertise to bring these visions to the forefront of the media and capture consumer imagination."

5WPR's technology practice has experienced incredible growth this year, expanding into multiple new areas and adding cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, and non-fungible token (NFT) specialty practices.

Services offered to metaverse public relations clients include media relations, targeted outreach to industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities and celebrity relations.

