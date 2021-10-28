2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. The St. Louis Cardinals™ lead all teams this season with six finalists.
"This season was exciting for so many reasons, namely fans being back in the stands, and the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists certainly contributed to the fun with their amazing defensive highlights," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's class of Gold Glove finalists is a great mix of young and veteran defensive stars, and we're anxiously awaiting the reveal of winners on Nov. 7 on ESPN."
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are selected by the managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team's respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.
The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Position
Player
Team
P
José Berríos
Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays
Dallas Keuchel
Chicago White Sox
Zack Greinke
Houston Astros
C
Martín Maldonado
Houston Astros
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
Sean Murphy
Oakland Athletics
1B
Matt Olson
Oakland Athletics
Jared Walsh
Los Angeles Angels
Yuli Gurriel
Houston Astros
2B
Whit Merrifield
Kansas City Royals
Marcus Semien
Toronto Blue Jays
David Fletcher
Los Angeles Angels
3B
Matt Chapman
Oakland Athletics
Joey Wendle
Tampa Bay Rays
José Ramírez
Cleveland Indians
SS
Andrelton Simmons
Minnesota Twins
J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
LF
Randy Arozarena
Tampa Bay Rays
Andrew Benintendi
Kansas City Royals
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
CF
Myles Straw
Houston Astros/Cleveland Indians
Kevin Kiermaier
Tampa Bay Rays
Michael A. Taylor
Kansas City Royals
RF
Hunter Renfroe
Boston Red Sox
Joey Gallo
Texas Rangers/New York Yankees
Kyle Tucker
Houston Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Position
Player
Team
P
Max Fried
Atlanta Braves
Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
Zach Davies
Chicago Cubs
C
Jacob Stallings
Pittsburgh Pirates
Yadier Molina
St. Louis Cardinals
J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
1B
Freddie Freeman
Atlanta Braves
Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals
Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
2B
Tommy Edman
St. Louis Cardinals
Kolten Wong
Milwaukee Brewers
Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
3B
Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies
Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
SS
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
Kevin Newman
Pittsburgh Pirates
Brandon Crawford
San Francisco Giants
LF
AJ Pollock
Los Angeles Dodgers
David Peralta
Arizona Diamondbacks
Tyler O'Neill
St. Louis Cardinals
CF
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Milwaukee Brewers
Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
Harrison Bader
St. Louis Cardinals
RF
Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mike Yastrzemski
San Francisco Giants
Adam Duvall
Miami Marlins/Atlanta Braves
The 2021 finalists include ten former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 15 former winners in the National League.
Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday Nov. 7, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.
Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, in addition to the Rawlings Team Defensive Award and Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winners, will be unveiled exclusively on MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight" on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET.
About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
