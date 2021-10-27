Whataburger Recognized as Top Workplaces 2021 Employer

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger has been recognized with countless awards over the years: Everything from the Texas Treasure to the Best Burger to Best Late-Night Hangout to Best Customer Service.

Now, thanks to a survey of its Family Members, the iconic brand is being honored as a Top Workplace by the San Antonio Express-News Top Workplaces for 2021. Whataburger ranked as one of the top 12 large employers among more than 100 companies participating in this year's awards.

"As a company that is proud of its more than 70 years of putting Family Members first, this is an incredible distinction," said Ed Nelson, Whataburger President & CEO.

"We're proud of our big flavor, hometown values, and hospitality and -- most of all -- our commitment to our Family Members," shared Nelson. "Knowing that we won this award because of their honest evaluation of Whataburger as a place to work is a tribute to the cultural excellence, employee engagement, and leadership training we offer -- as well as the many opportunities Family Members have found here."

Fostering a place of pride, care, and love -- combined with trust and accountability -- Whataburger's culture is fueling the company's growth as it works to hire thousands of new Family Members across its 14-state footprint over the next year.

Whataburger has a 70+ year history in developing leaders to run multi-million-dollar restaurants, and with that comes the potential to earn six-figure salaries. Helping talent advance in their leadership journeys with best-in-class training programs, the family-and-friend employer of choice offers a range of competitive benefits, flexible hours, weekly pay, scholarships, food discounts, and the opportunity for Family Members to become engaged leaders in their communities.

Earlier this year, Newsweek ranked Whataburger No. 2 for "Fast-Food Restaurant Chains" in its annual "America's Best Customer Service." Whataburger also made the 2021 Top 500, presented by Nation's Restaurant News in partnership with Datassential and was placed 6 out of 10 for the "Best Regional Fast Food" category on the USA Today 10Best. Learn more about joining the Whataburger Family here: whataburger.com/careers .

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 860 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $3 billion annually. Whataburger has approximately 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers .

