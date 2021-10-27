Textainer Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-855-327-6838 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-604-235-2082 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021, through November 11, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10016705.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.1 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

Contact Information

Investor Relations

+1 415-658-8333

ir@textainer.com

