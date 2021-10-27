RXNT Recognized as Capterra Best Value 2021 for Patient Portal Software, Part of the EHR System

The exclusive Gartner "Best Value" badge is one of many awarded to RXNT's integrated healthcare software suite, including the Software Advice Frontrunners 2021.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, a leading cloud-based ambulatory Health IT company, is proud to announce that it has received the Capterra Best Value award for 2021 in the Patient Portal category, part of their Electronic Health Records software. Gartner Digital Markets' exclusive award program "shines a spotlight on our highest-rated [software] products based on verified user reviews."

Capterra also named RXNT's Billing and EHR products as Top Performers in their 2021 Shortlists. And for multiple years in a row, RXNT has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of The 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Nearly 1/3 of physicians report spending 20+ hours per week on administrative tasks. Meanwhile, health outcomes and satisfaction improve when patients remain engaged with their health outside of direct treatment. Integrated Patient Portal software is a no-brainer for improving efficiency and facilitating the care continuum. With office staff fielding fewer phone calls and sending fewer reminders, focus can return to quality care.

For medical providers, price is often the number one barrier to software adoption, according to a study by the NIH. Unfortunately, determining your bottom line can be anything but straightforward. RXNT's pricing structure is transparent and simple—customers get setup and implementation, data transfer, 24/7 cloud-based access, premium in-house support, mobile applications, and regular system upgrades at no additional cost. Plus, RXNT doesn't charge for staff members—only pay for licensed providers.

Capterra's "Best" badge recipients are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number and timing of published reviews on Gartner's digital sites (Capterra.com, SoftwareAdvice.com, and GetApp.com) and review ratings for a given product in the category, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

ABOUT RXNT

Since 1999, RXNT has offered award-winning healthcare software, including E-Prescribing, Electronic Health Records, and Practice Management, plus a single integrated, cloud-based Full Suite system to physician practices, healthcare providers, and medical billing companies across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rxnt.com.

