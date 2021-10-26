Net Health's Jason James Named to Constellation Research's Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame

PITTSBURG, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health today announced that Jason "JJ" James, Chief Information Officer at Net Health, will be inducted by Constellation Research into its Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame, an elite class of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.

Net Health CIO Jason James was selected as Megabyte CIO of the Year by the Pittsburgh Technology Council.

"Over the past year, these digital leaders courageously tackled the perfect storm of disruption due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hyper-competitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital change, among other factors," stated Constellation Research. "The BT150 nomination process strongly considered these factors to ensure the list accurately reflects today's key influencers in the technology sector."

As CIO for Net Health, James oversees the technological delivery of the company's SaaS products that enable healthcare providers to support millions of patients each year. With over 20 years of experience modernizing IT organizations, he leads the development and ongoing transformation of Net Health's total IT framework. James has been recognized for his outstanding work with several prestigious honors and awards, and he shares his knowledge as a published IT thought leader, podcast guest and industry speaker.

"Digital transformation and technology have been the keys to operation during a time of constant change," says James. "The dedication of my team has enabled us to continue providing the flexible, innovative technology that is essential during this revolutionary time in the healthcare industry."

"The BT150 Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a difference among their peers and for the organizations they worked with," proclaimed R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "These individuals have pioneered business transformation, overcome tough environments, and have inspired others to achieve the Art of the Possible."

"Nearly 750 C-level and top leaders have made our prestigious, 'who's who' Business Transformation 150 lists over the last five years," said Constellation Research's vice president and principal analyst, Dion Hinchcliffe. "Now, after careful deliberation, just 10 have been selected from all of them as the most representative examples of the digital leaders of the future. We are thrilled to induct them into our inaugural BT150 Hall of Fame."

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize legends in the industry to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the BT150 list.

The full listing can be found here:https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-hall-fame

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 24,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

