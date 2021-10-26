Leading Food and Beverage Supply Chain Publication Recognizes Echo for Its Leadership in Enhancing Sustainability and Reducing Carbon Emissions within the Food and Beverage Industry

Echo Global Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2021 Top Green Providers List Leading Food and Beverage Supply Chain Publication Recognizes Echo for Its Leadership in Enhancing Sustainability and Reducing Carbon Emissions within the Food and Beverage Industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has been named to the Top Green Providers list for 2021 by Food Logistics, a leading food and beverage supply chain publication. This is the fifth time Echo has received this recognition, which highlights its leadership in enhancing sustainability and reducing the food and beverage industry's transit-related carbon footprint.

The only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, Food Logistics maintains stringent criteria to assess the companies that are considered for placement on the annual list of green providers. The publication's editorial staff evaluates how companies promote environmentalism throughout their operations and considers their participation in prominent sustainability programs.

"We're proud to be recognized by Food Logistics for our efforts to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions in the supply chain," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "As a leading 3PL, the shape and size of our ecological footprint is important to us, so we work diligently to ensure responsible environmental management throughout our operations."

For over a decade, Echo has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) SmartWay® Transport program to reduce the company's carbon footprint, mitigate environmental risks for the organizations it works with, and decrease emissions related to transportation. Echo shares its freight activity data with the EPA, so the agency can track transportation-related emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter.

Echo's sprawling transportation network includes intermodal rail carriers, which provide shippers with solutions that reduce fuel consumption and generate less pollution. In addition, Echo's network design and innovative technology deliver greener transportation results through greater efficiency across all industries the company serves.

"Echo's advanced technology delivers operational efficiencies for shippers and carriers alike, resulting in lower emissions overall," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By identifying consolidation and backhaul opportunities and using data analysis to improve supply chain efficiency, we can support the environment while streamlining transportation management for our clients."

Echo works both externally with shipper and carrier partners and internally with its employees to support sustainability efforts through practices such as route optimization, recycling, reducing pollutants, utilizing eco-friendly materials, and actively promoting environmental awareness. The company is also certified in the ISO 14001:2015 standard, a unique achievement in the 3PL sector. This confirms that Echo's environmental management system meets the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) stringent requirements for managing environmental responsibilities.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. I couldn't be more appreciative of the supply chain industry's efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.