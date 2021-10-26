cQuant.io and Molecule have announced a native integration that will enable Molecule customers to perform advanced analytics, such as asset and what/if analyses, using portfolio data in Molecule.

cQuant.io and Molecule Announce Technical Partnership to Power Total Portfolio Management cQuant.io and Molecule have announced a native integration that will enable Molecule customers to perform advanced analytics, such as asset and what/if analyses, using portfolio data in Molecule.

DENVER and HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cQuant.io, a modern analytics company, and Molecule, a modern ETRM/CTRM software provider, have announced a technical partnership. With their partnership, cQuant.io will power advanced analytics and what-if scenarios based on portfolio data in Molecule.

Energy trading and risk management relies on both comprehensive trade management and sophisticated analytics. ETRMs such as Molecule allow customers to capture trade data and automate reporting. The integration with cQuant.io will enable Molecule customers to run more complex analyses on their asset and trade data. cQuant.io customers will have a natural partner in Molecule when they look to improve their ETRM capabilities.

"The energy industry is being powered by modern SaaS platforms that seamlessly integrate their data flows in real time. Molecule and cQuant share this same vision. Together we can serve the energy industry with a complete solution," said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant.io.

"Both cQuant.io and Molecule have built cloud-native, multi-tenant, SaaS solutions," said Sameer Soleja, Founder and CEO of Molecule. "cQuant.io and Molecule have similar approaches to software principles and customers. We are excited to partner with a great team."

Traders and risk managers want to understand the boundaries of what they could do before they do them. Molecule's ETRM is designed to be a single-source-of-truth for a trading portfolio. With the cQuant.io integration, Molecule users can perform robust "what-if" analysis of potential trades including their effect on cash flow and risk.

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

About Molecule

Molecule is the leader in cloud-native ETRM/CTRM. We make reliable, easy-to-use SaaS software for commodity traders, risk managers, and operations teams at hedge funds, marketers, hedge advisors, IPPs, and world-scale energy and PE firms – in power, gas, crude, refined products, chemicals, and agricultural products. Molecule automates routine tasks and complex position, P&L, and risk calculations. Learn more about Molecule at https://www.molecule.io.

