Clari Launches 'Club Revenue' Video Series on Nasdaq.com New video series will feature trailblazing executives on the cutting edge of sales leadership and revenue operations from Cisco, Splunk, DocuSign, WalkMe and more

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, today announced it is launching "Club Revenue," a new video series available on Nasdaq.com that explores breakthrough innovations and revolutionary tactics from leaders shaping the revenue operations movement.

Hosted by Cornelius Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at Clari, each episode focuses on a company's strategic growth initiatives and breaks down the remarkable approaches of top sales executives with real, actionable insights.

"Club Revenue is a forum for revenue leaders by revenue leaders, to explore how to strategically unlock new growth for your business," said Cornelius Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at Clari. "We'll invite leaders who have actually put strategy into action to each episode to share personal insights their peers can immediately put to work in their own organizations to operationalize and accelerate growth."

The series kicks off today with Pilar Schenk, COO of Cisco Collaboration. The episode, "Company Growth: The Strategic Role of RevOps," explores how misalignment between strategy and operations can cause chronic underperformance for business growth and the role of revenue operations as the secret weapon that drives alignment and performance.

"Revenue operations is a game-changer for CROs and sales leaders all the way down to sales managers and reps, helping connect strategy with execution at scale," said Schenk of her participation in the first episode of Club Revenue. "The future of revenue operations is bright, and I was so honored to share my take on the very first episode of Club Revenue."

Club Revenue will air on Nasdaq.com every two weeks. Upcoming episodes in Season 1 include:

"Maximizing Revenue Through Marketing and Sales Alignment" — Sterling Snow , Chief Revenue Officer at Divvy

"Finding the Top 1% of Sales Talent" — Madalina Paul , Regional Vice President of Major Accounts at DocuSign

"Driving Sales Value for Upsell and Cross-Sell" — Christine Gilroy , VP of Sales at Splunk

"How CFOs Can Prepare for IPO" — Andrew Casey , Chief Financial Officer at WalkMe

The first episode and the full schedule of upcoming Club Revenue episodes is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/club-revenue

ABOUT CLARI

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

