Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2021. This is the 108th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.
In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were pleased to see that, absent the approximately $125.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs this quarter, loans outstanding grew approximately $14.0 million, or 0.14%. In addition, $17.2 million of classified loans refinanced out of the bank which contributed to the $30.3 million decrease in nonperforming assets while our delinquencies continue to remain very low. As a result of these credit improvements, we continued to release credit loss reserves that were built up last year during COVID-19."
Mr. Seiffert continued "Although challenges continue with net interest income due to the low interest rate environment and falling yields, interest income during the current quarter was augmented by $4.0 million of PPP fee accretion. In addition, noninterest income stabilized during the most recent quarter having absorbed approximately $1.0 million less per month in interchange revenue since August of last year as a result of the negative impact of the Durbin amendment for all institutions with over $10.0 billion in assets. Finally, core noninterest expense has remained flat over the last five quarters as the result of our continued efforts focused on expense control."
Net interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 4.9%, to $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to a $9.8 million, or 9.1%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $551.4 million, or 5.1%, in the average balance of loans. Contributing to this decrease in average balances were $580.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs since September 30 of last year. Also contributing to lower interest income was a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease of $3.9 million, or 46.2%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses decreased by $11.2 million to a current period credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to a release in the allowance for credit losses as economic forecasts continue to improve and classified assets declined. Total classified loans decreased by $73.4 million, or 16.0%, to $384.4 million, or 3.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 from $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.
Noninterest income decreased by $7.5 million, or 20.4%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.1 million, or 64.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.3 million, or 98.1%, to $44,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021. Lastly, service charges and fees decreased $1.2 million, or 8.0%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the impact of being subject to the Durbin amendment on interchange revenue. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $1.8 million, or 33.6%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as a result of increases in both trust and brokerage advisory services. In addition, there was an increase in other operating income of $1.3 million, or 62.6%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of fees earned from debit/credit card volume-based incentives.
Noninterest expense decreased by $767,000, or 0.9%, to $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was due to a decline in a majority of the noninterest expense categories. Processing expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 10.1%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Merger related expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 100.0%, due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.6%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense increases and the addition of strategic personnel. In addition, there was an increase in other expenses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily due to an increase in the unfunded reserve as a result of an increase in undrawn commitments in the commercial real estate and construction portfolios.
The provision for income taxes increased by $2.3 million, or 27.5%, to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase in income taxes was due to an increase in the annual effective tax rate for 2021 as the prior year had a greater percentage of net income generated by tax free or tax efficient earning assets.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,090,485
736,277
656,749
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,587,105, $1,375,685 and $1,385,835, respectively)
1,583,715
1,398,941
1,409,150
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $609,777, $179,666 and $16,168, respectively)
618,395
178,887
15,333
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
3,292,595
2,314,105
2,081,232
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
27,411
58,786
25,140
Residential mortgage loans
2,962,110
3,009,335
3,118,229
Home equity loans
1,350,348
1,467,736
1,484,365
Consumer loans
1,816,836
1,507,993
1,487,083
Commercial real estate loans
3,162,551
3,345,889
3,319,743
Commercial loans
879,712
1,191,110
1,347,292
Total loans receivable
10,198,968
10,580,849
10,781,852
Allowance for credit losses
(109,767)
(134,427)
(140,209)
Loans receivable, net
10,089,201
10,446,422
10,641,643
FHLB stock, at cost
14,567
21,748
23,171
Accrued interest receivable
26,995
35,554
36,916
Real estate owned, net
809
2,232
2,575
Premises and equipment, net
155,740
161,538
166,919
Bank-owned life insurance
254,871
253,951
252,621
Goodwill
380,997
382,279
386,044
Other intangible assets, net
14,041
19,936
21,601
Other assets
159,419
168,503
176,083
Total assets
$
14,389,235
13,806,268
13,788,805
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,052,115
2,716,224
2,641,234
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,926,351
2,755,950
2,663,878
Money market deposit accounts
2,584,424
2,437,539
2,396,567
Savings deposits
2,271,496
2,047,424
2,022,918
Time deposits
1,387,827
1,642,096
1,732,022
Total deposits
12,222,213
11,599,233
11,456,619
Borrowed funds
126,496
159,715
274,939
Subordinated debt
123,486
123,329
123,277
Junior subordinated debentures
128,989
128,794
128,729
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
26,951
45,230
29,755
Accrued interest payable
589
2,054
1,002
Other liabilities
198,743
209,210
227,253
Total liabilities
12,827,467
12,267,565
12,241,574
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,521,344, 127,019,452, and 127,801,297 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,265
1,270
1,278
Additional paid-in capital
1,008,099
1,015,502
1,023,827
Retained earnings
604,787
555,480
544,695
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(52,383)
(33,549)
(22,569)
Total shareholders' equity
1,561,768
1,538,703
1,547,231
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,389,235
13,806,268
13,788,805
Equity to assets
10.85
%
11.14
%
11.22
%
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.34
%
8.48
%
8.52
%
Book value per share
$
12.34
12.11
12.11
Tangible book value per share*
$
9.22
8.95
8.92
Closing market price per share
$
13.28
12.74
9.20
Full time equivalent employees
2,404
2,421
2,523
Number of banking offices
170
170
213
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
97,475
95,255
102,318
105,681
107,241
Mortgage-backed securities
5,840
5,680
4,200
4,551
4,652
Taxable investment securities
649
693
634
471
427
Tax-free investment securities
628
594
575
656
655
FHLB stock dividends
71
138
116
192
218
Interest-earning deposits
352
192
183
178
221
Total interest income
105,015
102,552
108,026
111,729
113,414
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,540
4,773
5,514
6,714
8,443
Borrowed funds
2,056
2,050
2,054
2,127
1,437
Total interest expense
6,596
6,823
7,568
8,841
9,880
Net interest income
98,419
95,729
100,458
102,888
103,534
Provision for credit losses
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
(2,230)
6,818
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
102,773
95,729
106,078
105,118
96,716
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
(46)
(105)
(21)
75
(12)
Service charges and fees
13,199
12,744
12,394
13,074
14,354
Trust and other financial services income
7,182
7,435
6,484
5,722
5,376
Insurance commission income
44
1,043
2,546
2,034
2,331
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
247
166
(42)
114
(32)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,332
1,639
1,736
1,330
1,576
Mortgage banking income
3,941
3,811
6,020
7,120
11,055
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
25,327
—
—
—
Other operating income
3,287
2,648
2,836
2,654
2,022
Total noninterest income
29,186
54,708
31,953
32,123
36,670
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
49,063
48,894
47,239
48,209
47,371
Premises and occupancy costs
7,745
7,410
8,814
7,614
8,342
Office operations
4,143
3,317
3,165
4,009
4,626
Collections expense
411
303
616
893
1,264
Processing expenses
13,517
15,151
13,456
12,186
15,042
Marketing expenses
2,102
2,101
1,980
1,994
2,147
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,184
1,353
1,307
1,651
1,498
Professional services
4,295
4,231
4,582
3,599
3,246
Amortization of intangible assets
1,321
1,433
1,594
1,664
1,781
Real estate owned expense
94
85
75
64
111
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
632
9
7,238
1,414
Other expenses
2,227
1,422
3,354
3,728
27
Total noninterest expense
86,102
86,332
86,191
92,849
86,869
Income before income taxes
45,857
64,105
51,840
44,392
46,517
Income tax expense
10,794
15,138
11,603
9,327
8,467
Net income
$
35,063
48,967
40,237
35,065
38,050
Basic earnings per share
$
0.28
0.38
0.32
0.28
0.30
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.27
0.38
0.32
0.28
0.30
Annualized return on average equity
8.86
%
12.58
%
10.61
%
9.00
%
9.82
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.97
%
1.37
%
1.17
%
1.01
%
1.09
%
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
11.92
%
16.66
%
14.31
%
12.27
%
13.28
%
Efficiency ratio **
66.44
%
67.35
%
63.88
%
62.18
%
59.68
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.33
%
2.35
%
2.45
%
2.42
%
2.39
%
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
295,048
305,226
Mortgage-backed securities
15,720
12,865
Taxable investment securities
1,976
1,514
Tax-free investment securities
1,797
1,404
FHLB stock dividends
325
789
Interest-earning deposits
727
541
Total interest income
315,593
322,339
Interest expense:
Deposits
14,827
29,182
Borrowed funds
6,160
4,317
Total interest expense
20,987
33,499
Net interest income
294,606
288,840
Provision for credit losses
(9,974)
86,205
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
304,580
202,635
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
(172)
161
Gain on sale of loans
—
1,302
Service charges and fees
38,337
42,539
Trust and other financial services income
21,101
15,200
Insurance commission income
3,633
7,098
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
371
(220)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
4,707
3,860
Mortgage banking income
13,772
24,271
Gain on sale of insurance business
25,327
—
Other operating income
8,771
5,931
Total noninterest income
115,847
100,142
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
145,196
130,166
Premises and occupancy costs
23,969
23,008
Office operations
10,625
11,719
Collections expense
1,330
2,382
Processing expenses
42,124
37,864
Marketing expenses
6,183
5,701
Federal deposit insurance premiums
3,844
3,116
Professional services
13,108
8,883
Amortization of intangible assets
4,348
5,192
Real estate owned expense
254
295
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
641
13,551
Other expenses
7,003
12,766
Total noninterest expense
258,625
254,643
Income before income taxes
161,802
48,134
Income tax expense
37,535
8,345
Net income
$
124,267
39,789
Basic earnings per share
$
0.98
0.34
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.97
0.34
Annualized return on average equity
10.67
%
3.33
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.17
%
0.42
%
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
14.24
%
4.66
%
Efficiency ratio **
65.86
%
60.65
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.38
%
2.50
%
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,015
189
164
21
1,128
Home equity loans
1,267
170
268
154
366
Consumer loans
1,465
188
225
207
234
Commercial real estate loans
111,075
138,820
146,304
20,317
22,610
Commercial loans
17,021
17,545
6,361
16,027
6,488
Total nonaccrual loans current
$
132,843
156,912
153,322
36,726
30,826
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$
99
68
1,261
647
60
Home equity loans
328
229
340
338
445
Consumer loans
152
230
254
301
230
Commercial real estate loans
205
1,589
965
1,416
692
Commercial loans
102
406
1,538
87
57
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$
886
2,522
4,358
2,789
1,484
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$
527
207
813
767
576
Home equity loans
142
310
417
190
618
Consumer loans
291
297
649
583
781
Commercial real estate loans
419
198
1,877
714
2,745
Commercial loans
170
21
7,919
48
15
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$
1,549
1,033
11,675
2,302
4,735
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$
8,069
10,007
9,333
14,489
14,750
Home equity loans
4,745
6,256
7,044
8,441
7,845
Consumer loans
2,184
2,341
3,625
5,473
5,352
Commercial real estate loans
25,562
23,564
29,737
25,287
35,496
Commercial loans
1,104
4,126
4,860
7,325
6,310
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$
41,664
46,294
54,599
61,015
69,753
Total nonaccrual loans
$
176,942
206,761
223,954
102,832
106,798
Total nonaccrual loans
$
176,942
206,761
223,954
102,832
106,798
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
386
302
197
585
495
Nonperforming loans
177,328
207,063
224,151
103,417
107,293
Real estate owned, net
809
1,353
1,738
2,232
2,575
Nonperforming assets
$
178,137
208,416
225,889
105,649
109,868
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$
12,858
8,951
7,390
10,704
17,120
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
13,664
18,480
20,120
21,431
17,684
Total troubled debt restructuring
$
26,522
27,431
27,510
32,135
34,804
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.74
%
2.01
%
2.16
%
0.98
%
1.00
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.24
%
1.46
%
1.58
%
0.77
%
0.80
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.08
%
1.14
%
1.20
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.09
%
1.17
%
1.24
%
1.32
%
1.36
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
61.90
%
56.66
%
55.32
%
129.99
%
130.68
%
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At September 30, 2021
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,972,489
—
17,032
—
—
2,989,521
Home equity loans
1,342,479
—
7,869
—
—
1,350,348
Consumer loans
1,812,360
—
4,476
—
—
1,816,836
Total Personal Banking
6,127,328
—
29,377
—
—
6,156,705
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,799,592
63,034
299,925
—
—
3,162,551
Commercial loans
813,665
10,976
55,071
—
—
879,712
Total Commercial Banking
3,613,257
74,010
354,996
—
—
4,042,263
Total loans
$
9,740,585
74,010
384,373
—
—
10,198,968
At June 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,937,418
—
17,133
—
—
2,954,551
Home equity loans
1,367,765
—
8,463
—
—
1,376,228
Consumer loans
1,741,872
—
3,359
—
—
1,745,231
Total Personal Banking
6,047,055
—
28,955
—
—
6,076,010
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,781,734
73,167
360,288
—
—
3,215,189
Commercial loans
943,665
11,266
63,850
—
—
1,018,781
Total Commercial Banking
3,725,399
84,433
424,138
—
—
4,233,970
Total loans
$
9,772,454
84,433
453,093
—
—
10,309,980
At March 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,950,103
—
21,575
—
—
2,971,678
Home equity loans
1,396,757
—
10,767
—
—
1,407,524
Consumer loans
1,547,502
—
6,853
—
—
1,554,355
Total Personal Banking
5,894,362
—
39,195
—
—
5,933,557
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,801,082
120,345
368,009
—
—
3,289,436
Commercial loans
1,061,884
22,623
60,540
—
—
1,145,047
Total Commercial Banking
3,862,966
142,968
428,549
—
—
4,434,483
Total loans
$
9,757,328
142,968
467,744
—
—
10,368,040
At December 31, 2020
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
3,042,544
—
25,577
—
—
3,068,121
Home equity loans
1,455,474
—
12,262
—
—
1,467,736
Consumer loans
1,499,004
—
8,989
—
—
1,507,993
Total Personal Banking
5,997,022
—
46,828
—
—
6,043,850
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,852,705
108,021
385,163
—
—
3,345,889
Commercial loans
1,092,498
41,278
57,334
—
—
1,191,110
Total Commercial Banking
3,945,203
149,299
442,497
—
—
4,536,999
Total loans
$
9,942,225
149,299
489,325
—
—
10,580,849
At September 30, 2020
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
3,117,442
—
25,927
—
—
3,143,369
Home equity loans
1,471,919
—
12,446
—
—
1,484,365
Consumer loans
1,478,109
—
8,974
—
—
1,487,083
Total Personal Banking
6,067,470
—
47,347
—
—
6,114,817
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,850,611
110,073
359,059
—
—
3,319,743
Commercial loans
1,255,255
40,631
51,406
—
—
1,347,292
Total Commercial Banking
4,105,866
150,704
410,465
—
—
4,667,035
Total loans
$
10,173,336
150,704
457,812
—
—
10,781,852
*
Includes $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, and $34.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
**
Includes $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, and $129.2 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
17
$
765
—
%
13
$
606
—
%
248
$
22,236
0.7
%
315
$
28,797
0.9
%
17
$
736
—
%
Home equity loans
101
3,351
0.2
%
91
3,677
0.3
%
84
3,334
0.2
%
138
4,763
0.3
%
129
4,984
0.3
%
Consumer loans
576
6,146
0.3
%
532
5,571
0.3
%
535
5,732
0.4
%
1,279
10,574
0.7
%
1,078
8,586
0.6
%
Commercial real estate loans
19
2,004
0.1
%
13
2,857
0.1
%
33
12,240
0.4
%
43
10,923
0.3
%
28
5,090
0.2
%
Commercial loans
10
692
0.1
%
15
686
0.1
%
16
3,032
0.3
%
37
6,405
0.5
%
19
1,797
0.1
%
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
723
$
12,958
0.1
%
664
$
13,397
0.1
%
916
$
46,574
0.4
%
1,812
$
61,462
0.6
%
1,271
$
21,193
0.2
%
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
55
$
4,907
0.2
%
58
$
4,051
0.1
%
26
$
2,062
0.1
%
84
$
5,083
0.2
%
65
$
4,788
0.2
%
Home equity loans
29
1,024
0.1
%
36
1,502
0.1
%
31
953
0.1
%
47
1,656
0.1
%
56
1,860
0.1
%
Consumer loans
180
1,757
0.1
%
181
1,988
0.1
%
169
1,868
0.1
%
322
2,742
0.2
%
323
3,049
0.2
%
Commercial real estate loans
8
1,170
—
%
9
1,335
—
%
14
7,609
0.2
%
11
1,615
—
%
14
4,212
0.1
%
Commercial loans
2
170
—
%
2
27
—
%
12
8,979
0.8
%
10
864
0.1
%
7
357
—
%
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
274
$
9,028
0.1
%
286
$
8,903
0.1
%
252
$
21,471
0.2
%
474
$
11,960
0.1
%
465
$
14,266
0.1
%
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
95
$
8,069
0.3
%
115
$
10,007
0.3
%
121
$
9,333
0.3
%
168
$
14,489
0.5
%
168
$
14,750
0.5
%
Home equity loans
119
4,745
0.4
%
146
6,256
0.5
%
176
7,044
0.5
%
207
8,441
0.6
%
193
7,845
0.5
%
Consumer loans
308
2,568
0.1
%
356
2,643
0.2
%
454
3,822
0.2
%
720
6,058
0.4
%
696
5,847
0.4
%
Commercial real estate loans
59
25,562
0.8
%
83
23,564
0.7
%
113
29,737
0.9
%
119
25,287
0.8
%
136
35,496
1.1
%
Commercial loans
10
1,104
0.1
%
18
4,126
0.4
%
31
4,860
0.4
%
37
7,325
0.6
%
34
6,310
0.5
%
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
591
$
42,048
0.4
%
718
$
46,596
0.5
%
895
$
54,796
0.5
%
1,251
$
61,600
0.6
%
1,227
$
70,248
0.7
%
Total loans delinquent
1,588
$
64,034
0.6
%
1,668
$
68,896
0.7
%
2,063
$
122,841
1.2
%
3,537
$
135,022
1.3
%
2,963
$
105,707
1.0
%
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, and $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$
117,330
123,997
134,427
140,209
140,586
Provision
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
(2,230)
6,818
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,263)
(770)
(855)
(407)
(129)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,474)
(379)
(228)
(58)
(88)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,148)
(2,401)
(2,603)
(2,623)
(3,356)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,581)
(3,964)
(4,626)
(2,770)
(532)
Charge-offs commercial
(412)
(1,161)
(54)
(156)
(4,892)
Recoveries
3,669
2,008
3,556
2,462
1,802
Ending balance
$
109,767
117,330
123,997
134,427
140,209
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.12
%
0.26
%
0.19
%
0.13
%
0.27
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
134,427
57,941
CECL adoption
—
10,792
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
—
8,845
Provision
(9,974)
86,205
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(2,888)
(510)
Charge-offs home equity
(2,081)
(550)
Charge-offs consumer
(7,152)
(10,035)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(10,171)
(1,553)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,627)
(16,056)
Recoveries
9,233
5,130
Ending balance
$
109,767
140,209
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.19
%
0.32
%
September 30, 2021
Originated loans
Acquired loans
Total loans
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,756,383
6,886
233,138
1,101
2,989,521
7,987
Home equity loans
1,122,611
4,748
227,737
1,545
1,350,348
6,293
Consumer loans
1,655,827
13,914
161,009
1,617
1,816,836
15,531
Personal Banking Loans
5,534,821
25,548
621,884
4,263
6,156,705
29,811
Commercial real estate loans
2,594,414
49,842
568,137
11,855
3,162,551
61,697
Commercial loans
786,111
11,832
93,601
6,427
879,712
18,259
Commercial Banking Loans
3,380,525
61,674
661,738
18,282
4,042,263
79,956
Total Loans
$
8,915,346
87,222
1,283,622
22,545
10,198,968
109,767
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,959,794
25,398
3.43
%
$
2,935,034
25,609
3.49
%
$
3,007,439
26,366
3.51
%
$
3,089,916
27,503
3.56
%
$
3,176,436
28,769
3.62
%
Home equity loans
1,356,131
11,993
3.51
%
1,380,794
12,232
3.55
%
1,432,009
12,815
3.63
%
1,472,527
13,535
3.66
%
1,479,429
13,732
3.69
%
Consumer loans
1,728,563
16,220
3.72
%
1,589,739
14,555
3.67
%
1,463,284
14,566
4.04
%
1,444,860
15,874
4.37
%
1,437,828
15,851
4.39
%
Commercial real estate loans
3,205,839
35,305
4.31
%
3,257,810
33,349
4.05
%
3,313,892
38,471
4.64
%
3,317,418
37,965
4.48
%
3,306,386
36,887
4.37
%
Commercial loans
975,603
9,096
3.65
%
1,133,969
9,978
3.48
%
1,189,812
10,566
3.55
%
1,325,047
11,414
3.37
%
1,377,223
12,603
3.58
%
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,225,930
98,012
3.80
%
10,297,346
95,723
3.73
%
10,406,436
102,784
4.01
%
10,649,768
106,291
3.97
%
10,777,302
107,842
3.98
%
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,832,876
5,840
1.27
%
1,756,227
5,680
1.29
%
1,324,558
4,200
1.27
%
1,166,739
4,551
1.56
%
1,004,803
4,651
1.85
%
Investment securities (c) (d)
348,619
1,466
1.68
%
364,414
1,466
1.61
%
331,358
1,381
1.67
%
252,898
1,380
2.18
%
216,081
1,336
2.47
%
FHLB stock, at cost
21,607
71
1.31
%
23,107
138
2.40
%
21,811
116
2.17
%
23,346
192
3.27
%
25,595
218
3.39
%
Other interest-earning deposits
905,130
352
0.15
%
810,741
192
0.09
%
801,119
183
0.09
%
632,494
178
0.11
%
791,601
221
0.11
%
Total interest-earning assets
13,334,162
105,741
3.15
%
13,251,835
103,199
3.12
%
12,885,282
108,664
3.42
%
12,725,245
112,592
3.52
%
12,815,382
114,268
3.55
%
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,074,122
1,104,924
1,102,477
1,066,609
1,088,273
Total assets
$
14,408,284
$
14,356,759
$
13,987,759
$
13,791,854
$
13,903,655
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
2,271,365
603
0.11
%
$
2,255,578
590
0.10
%
$
2,118,030
625
0.12
%
$
2,028,155
617
0.12
%
$
2,015,604
648
0.13
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,890,905
414
0.06
%
2,840,949
407
0.06
%
2,783,429
429
0.06
%
2,699,515
476
0.07
%
2,680,591
763
0.11
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,565,159
637
0.10
%
2,537,629
621
0.10
%
2,497,495
657
0.11
%
2,426,513
960
0.16
%
2,347,097
1,347
0.23
%
Time deposits
1,423,041
2,886
0.80
%
1,493,947
3,155
0.85
%
1,583,525
3,803
0.97
%
1,676,094
4,660
1.11
%
1,782,350
5,685
1.27
%
Borrowed funds (f)
131,199
154
0.47
%
131,240
150
0.46
%
143,806
154
0.43
%
229,109
213
0.37
%
419,375
411
0.55
%
Subordinated debt (g)
123,513
1,277
4.10
%
123,443
1,264
4.11
%
123,357
1,258
4.14
%
123,283
1,256
4.05
%
1,340
306
N/M
Junior subordinated debentures
128,946
625
1.90
%
128,882
636
1.95
%
128,817
642
1.99
%
128,752
659
2.00
%
128,658
720
2.19
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,534,128
6,596
0.27
%
9,511,668
6,823
0.29
%
9,378,459
7,568
0.33
%
9,311,421
8,841
0.38
%
9,375,015
9,880
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
3,058,819
3,036,202
2,805,206
2,675,986
2,703,266
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
244,402
247,930
265,667
253,966
284,440
Total liabilities
12,837,349
12,795,800
12,449,332
12,241,373
12,362,721
Shareholders' equity
1,570,935
1,560,959
1,538,427
1,550,481
1,540,934
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,408,284
$
14,356,759
$
13,987,759
$
13,791,854
$
13,903,655
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
99,145
2.87
%
96,376
2.84
%
101,096
3.09
%
103,751
3.14
%
104,388
3.13
%
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$
3,800,034
2.97
%
$
3,740,167
2.91
%
$
3,506,823
3.18
%
$
3,413,824
3.26
%
$
3,440,367
3.26
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.40X
1.39X
1.37X
1.37X
1.37X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, and 0.29%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, and 3.96%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, and 2.00%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, and 3.52%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, and 3.10%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, and 3.23%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,967,248
77,373
3.48
%
$
3,038,712
85,850
3.77
%
Home equity loans
1,389,367
37,039
3.55
%
1,424,580
42,340
3.97
%
Consumer loans
1,594,834
45,341
3.79
%
1,302,282
43,004
4.41
%
Commercial real estate loans
3,258,785
107,124
4.32
%
3,071,047
102,918
4.40
%
Commercial loans
1,099,010
29,640
3.54
%
1,084,739
32,727
3.96
%
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,309,244
296,517
3.83
%
9,921,360
306,839
4.13
%
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,639,749
15,720
1.28
%
796,739
12,865
2.15
%
Investment securities (c) (d)
348,193
4,313
1.65
%
176,991
3,461
2.61
%
FHLB stock, at cost
22,174
325
1.95
%
21,255
789
4.96
%
Other interest-earning deposits
838,997
727
0.11
%
483,390
541
0.15
%
Total interest-earning assets
13,158,357
317,602
3.22
%
11,399,735
324,495
3.80
%
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,094,117
1,190,283
Total assets
$
14,252,474
$
12,590,018
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
2,215,553
1,818
0.11
%
$
1,837,624
2,023
0.15
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,838,822
1,250
0.06
%
2,342,748
2,882
0.16
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,533,676
1,914
0.10
%
2,157,212
6,035
0.37
%
Time deposits
1,499,583
9,845
0.87
%
1,691,168
18,243
1.44
%
Borrowed funds (f)
135,369
458
0.45
%
344,007
1,415
0.55
%
Subordinated debt (g)
123,438
3,799
4.10
%
450
306
N/M
Junior subordinated debentures
128,882
1,903
1.94
%
125,988
2,595
2.71
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,475,323
20,987
0.30
%
8,499,197
33,499
0.53
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
2,967,672
2,250,864
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
252,587
243,705
Total liabilities
12,695,582
10,993,766
Shareholders' equity
1,556,892
1,596,252
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,252,474
$
12,590,018
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
296,615
2.92
%
290,996
3.27
%
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$
3,683,034
3.01
%
$
2,900,538
3.40
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.39X
1.34X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.38%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 4.11%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.44% and 2.20%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.20% and 3.78%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 3.25%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.99% and 3.38%, respectively.
