Hyundai Mobis developed a 90-degree rotating wheel, 'e-corner module'

Succeeded in developing an e-corner module, which combines the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems

Ensuring flexible use of platforms, for example changing the wheel base; the wheel rotating up to 90 degrees to allow crab (sideways) driving and in-place rotation

Aiming to develop a skateboard to put together four e-corner modules by the year 2023 and integrate it with automatic driving by 2025

Building a foothold to transform into a platform-oriented technology developer with the core system essential for PBV

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) has succeeded in developing the next-generation automobile wheel technology that is regarded as the core technology for future urban mobility. It is a dream technology that allows 90-degree rotation parking and in-place rotation. It is also essential for making PBVs (Purpose Built Vehicles).

Hyundai Mobis announced its success in the development of new technology, the e-corner module, which integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into a wheel. This new technology shifts the paradigm of an automobile to use the mechanical axis to connect the steering wheel. It is also recognized as the core technology for future smart city mobility.

The concept of the e-corner module was first unveiled at the 2018 CES. This time though, Hyundai Mobis has successfully redefined the concept for its practical use on the automobile and has developed an ECU for control and has also completed the functional testing. Once it is done with reliability verification and a feasibility study on mass production, Hyundai Mobis will begin undertaking mass production orders from global car makers for its application.

The biggest advantage of the e-corner module is that it does not require any mechanical connection between parts, which thereby allows a better use of space within vehicle. Not only does it make it easier to change the wheel base, but it also ensures much more flexibility in designing the direction of doors and the size of the vehicle. It is essential for making PBVs that are designed to provide mobility services, for example for cafés and hospitals.

Of particular note is that it has evolved from traditional 30-degree rotation. Now, it allows 90-degree rotation of the wheel when needed, for example parking and enables crab (sideways) driving and zero-turn, which means rotation without moving forward or backward. It is also expected to increase the agility of a vehicle running through the narrow streets of the city and accordingly improve the urban driving environment.

The e-corner module is an advanced technology that not many have had much success with regarding its mass production at a global level. Hyundai Mobis however has managed to successfully develop this, with the requirements being to combine the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into one wheel while at the same time, ensuring driving safety.

Unlike other auto parts manufacturers that make specific parts, Hyundai Mobis is capable of developing key parts that are used in vehicles including steering, braking, connectivity and electrification parts and it is seen that the synergy between these parts has been helpful in developing the e-corner module.

Hyundai Mobis plans to develop a skateboard module by the year 2023 for the implementation of real-world vehicle performance through the integrated control of four e-corner modules and then combining it with the automatic driving control technology to ultimately provide a PVB mobility solution in the year 2025.

Hyundai Mobis has succeeded in developing the core technology for future urban mobility: the e-corner module where the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems of vehicle are combined.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

