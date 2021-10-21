Eddi Yang Returns to Ketchum as Chief Client and Operating Officer for Mainland China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of Eddi Yang as chief client and operating officer, China. Yang, a respected senior leader with more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience, rejoins Ketchum with responsibility for business growth, client relationships and talent development.

"Eddi's return to Ketchum is a reflection of our significant evolution to a digital-first consultancy that was designed for the modern communications environment in China," said Prince Zhang, CEO, Greater China, Ketchum. "She's well recognized as a passionate, integrated marketer and communicator, and her proven leadership abilities in this innovative, fast-paced market will help propel forward our ability to deliver high-impact creative work that leads to meaningful sales results for our clients."

Yang joins Ketchum from MSL China's Beijing office, where she was responsible for driving business growth, providing strategic counsel to global clients, and leading employee engagement and talent retention. She is a veteran of both client- and agency-side marketing and communications teams, with comprehensive knowledge and skills across consumer marketing, digital marketing, e-commerce, corporate and brand communications, issues management and corporate social responsibility. This is Yang's second tour at Ketchum, having served as general manager of Ketchum's Guangzhou office from 2003 to 2009.

Yang said, "I am honored to come back home to Ketchum at this exciting time in our history. The depth and expertise of our talent in the region have made Ketchum one of the top global communications consultancies in China. I look forward to working with both employees and clients to continue to grow our reputation in the region as the go-to for a digital-first, integrated communications and marketing team that delivers measurable results for its clients."

