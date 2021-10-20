World Leader in International Educational Exchange and Scholar Rescue, IIE, Names Sarah Ilchman, Jason Czyz as Co-Presidents, Courtney Temple as EVP

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of International Education (IIE), the world leader in international educational exchange and scholar rescue, announces the creation of its Office of the CEO. Joining CEO, Dr. Allan Goodman, in the newly expanded Office are Sarah Ilchman and Jason Czyz as IIE's co-presidents, and Courtney Temple as IIE's executive vice president and chief administrative officer (CAO).

"It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside Jason, Sarah and Courtney in continuing IIE's mission," said Goodman. "Access to education is more important today than ever before. These three leaders, along with the broader senior team and this new structure, will best enable IIE to continue to innovate and respond to the global needs of students, scholars and the wider higher education community."

Sarah Ilchman has nearly three decades of dedicated service to IIE and oversees the global Fulbright Student and Scholar programs for IIE on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. Ilchman has demonstrated an impressive record of impactful results in program management, building relationships, inspiring ideas and innovation and strategic planning. She previously focused on programming with Africa, South and Central Asia and the Near East. Inducted as an inaugural member of the National Academy for International Education, the first learned society dedicated to international education, she also serves as an executive sponsor of IIE's Leadership Academy and chairs the institute-wide Emergency Management Task Force.

Jason Czyz has served as chief financial officer of IIE since 2016. With a background in grants and contracts and as a lawyer, Jason has worked with multiple governments and programs and has extensive experience leading global initiatives. Prior to joining IIE, Jason worked extensively in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and South Asia on legal reform, utility regulation and infrastructure privatization projects for the USAID, the Department of Energy, and others. A French and Russian language speaker, Jason co-chairs the IIE Odyssey Scholarship selection committee and serves on the board of the Indonesia International Education Foundation.

Courtney Temple joined IIE's executive leadership team in 2018. Previously, she served for over two decades as a multi-industry human capital executive with extensive global and regional experience in human resources and business operations. As executive vice president and CAO, Courtney will continue her leadership of IIE's human resources, higher education initiatives and communications and will have expanded responsibility for IIE's diversity, equity and access programming for staff and IIE-administered programs.

"The elevation of Sarah, Jason and Courtney, taken together with Allan's continued leadership, will allow us to continue the mission established by our forebears of transcending borders, widening access to international educational exchange, and affording safe haven to imperiled scholars and students the world over," said Mark Angelson, chair of IIE's board of trustees. "These changes formalize working relationships developed over the past two years, enhance the thought leadership in support of IIE's mission, and will foster continued growth and evolution."

The members of IIE's Office of the CEO will continue to work with the other members of IIE's senior leadership team, including Edie Cecil (SVP, program management - government), Jonah Kokodyniak (SVP, program development and partner services), Peter Young (SVP, chief technology officer), Nina Smith (SVP, chief philanthropy officer), and Amy Eappen (newly appointed SVP, chief financial officer).

About IIE:

Established in 1919, IIE is a global not-for-profit that creates and implements international education programs, conducts research and provides life-changing opportunities for students and scholars worldwide. IIE collaborates with a range of corporate, government and foundation partners across the globe to lead the world's major scholarship, leadership development and scholar rescue programs. 108 of its directors, grantees and alumni of programs administered by IIE are recipients of Nobel Prizes and through its range of emergency support programs, IIE is able to help displaced students and scholars regain access to education. IIE has a network of 17 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,450 member institutions. Visit iie.org for more information.

IIE's Office of the CEO(From left to right, Dr. Allan E. Goodman, Courtney Temple, Jason Czyz, Sarah Ilchman)

