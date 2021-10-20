BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Karen Sugihara Regional Fiduciary Manager in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Karen Sugihara as regional fiduciary manager. In this role, she will lead the fiduciary business for California, as well as manage the delivery and fiduciary oversight of advisory-based services to clients. Karen is based in San Francisco and reports to Robert Kricena, president, West Region.

Karen Sugihara, Regional Fiduciary Manager in San Francisco, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Karen brings three decades of trust and estates experience in private banking, fintech, legal research and law practice to the role. Prior to BNY Mellon Wealth Management, she spent eight years at Wells Fargo where she most recently served as a senior regional fiduciary manager and oversaw their trust business in Northern California, which is the largest trust office within their wealth management business. She also served as a senior wealth planning strategist at Wells Fargo. Karen co-founded a successful start-up company that provides custom websites and legal content for lawyers and law firms, and previously served as their general counsel and vice president of content development. She also held roles at LexisNexis and worked as a trust & estates attorney at various prominent law firms serving high net worth clients.

"Karen has deep fiduciary knowledge, legal experience, and planning acumen," said Kricena. "Her entrepreneurial drive paired with her leadership and technical skills are well suited to advocate our Active Wealth approach with our clients and their advisors throughout California."

Karen earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Riverside and a Juris Doctor, Law, from Pepperdine University. She is an active member of her community and previously served on the Board of Directors for Burbank Philharmonic.

