NanoMosaic Demonstrates Robust Aptamer Performance for Protein Quantitation on the Company's Tessie™ System

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader in nanoneedle (MosaicNeedle™) detection for proteomics and genomics applications has demonstrated unoptimized, robust protein interrogation that will enable more than seven orders of dynamic range utilizing commercially available aptamers. The NanoMosaic Tessie™ system achieves high sensitivity that outperforms traditional antibody-paired assays, obviates sample preparation for protein analysis, and integrates with high throughput liquid handlers for a "walk-away" solution that enables high throughput sample processing.

Antibodies represent one capture modality and have been well demonstrated on the Tessie™ system in a fluorescent label-free manner utilizing paired antibodies, to maintain high specificity. This approach addresses the current multiplexing demand, although higher multiplexing needs are anticipated to increase in the coming years. Elimination of cross talk, between antibodies, for ease of multiplexing will be highly advantageous.

Aptamers represent another capture modality for proteins, and used in conjunction with antibodies, represent a paired approach that both maintain specificity and minimize cross-talk. The advantage of the Tessie™ system is that fluorescent tags are not needed on aptamers and antibodies, as a resonance shift is induced and measured when the analyte binds. The Tessie™ reaction with detection aptamers, "Detectamers™", enhances signal and eliminates noise while obviating aggregation issues associated with bulky tags.

NanoMosaic has demonstrated the high sensitivity, broad dynamic range, and high fidelity of the Detectamer™ approach with antibody-aptamer pairs, as well as with aptamer-aptamer pairs. The Tessie™ reactions have the capability of achieving a 94,000 plex.

"The aptamer-antibody paired approach not only expands the menu size of the high-sensitivity NanoMosaic assays, but also addresses the long-standing specificity question when aptamers are used alone as affinity probes. Flexibility of the Tessie™ system allows users to customize and develop new assays," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer at NanoMosaic. "We envision researchers and pharmaceutical companies will benefit from NanoMosaic's ultra-high multiplex capacity in the target discovery phase and transfer seamlessly to the downstream validation phase that leverages the platform's significant cost and throughput advantages," Quan concluded.

"The ability to address current market multiplexing needs that allows end users to customize content in their labs on the Tessie™ chips in a do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, as well as rapid scale up for high throughput biomarker discovery will greatly enhance therapeutic and diagnostic development," stated John Boyce, President, CEO and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "Nanoneedles, the novel physical structure that the Tessie™ system employs, will deliver unparalleled throughput, performance, and cost advantages in both discovery as well as clinical diagnostic proteomics," Boyce concluded.

