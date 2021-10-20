Mission Healthcare Named a Winner of Top Workplaces 2021 Culture Excellence Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast, has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2021 Culture Excellence Award. The company attributes this accolade to their C.A.R.E. values and a focus on the employee experience.

Winners are determined through a third-party, employee survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous employee survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."



Since its inception, Mission Healthcare's leaders have dedicated themselves to creating a company culture with a people-first mentality. The entire organization is built upon a team philosophy to continually show exceptional care for our employees, patients, and the communities we serve. The company's growth over the past year, coupled with vision and core values, has allowed Mission to enhance the employee experience.



"Fostering a connected, purpose-driven company culture has been an essential component of Mission Healthcare's success over the past years," said Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare. "As a San Diego-based company, our people are at the core of everything that we do and it is incredibly rewarding to be recognized across all of the markets we serve, especially during the unique challenges 2020 and 2021 presented." He continued, "Our company mission to take care of people has led us to create an environment everyone is proud to be a part of. We are more than just co-workers. We are family."

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

For further press inquiries, contact Josie Sample at jsample@missionhh.com.

