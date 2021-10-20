Introducing CommericalPro™ Holiday Lights For Pros By Gemmy Industries

Get precise, quality results with heavy-duty CommericalPro™ string lights and pathway stakes, designed for pros and DIY decorators

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Available exclusively in-store and online at Lowe's this season, CommercialPro is a new line of highly customizable holiday lighting solutions that deliver the quality results expected — and required — by pros.

Heavy-duty, 18-gauge reeled strings and pathway stakes include attached sockets and cut easily for a precise fit wherever Christmas lights are installed. Once trimmed, pros simply add power by sliding on a power plug and snapping it into place. Coordinating C9 and icicle LED bulbs are available in a variety of popular holiday colors, including white and multicolor.

"This commercial-grade mix and match collection was developed to meet the needs of professional installers," said Roger Carroll, President at Gemmy Industries. "Pros can easily customize results for their customers and then store product for next season's installation. CommercialPro offers everything pros require for easy setup and amazing results."

CommercialPro comes in 50-ft and 100-ft reeled strings with attached sockets, a set of 12 deluxe pathway stakes and sockets, C9 and icicle bulbs in packages of 25, power plugs, 25-ft of extra wired cord, a set of 9 universal pathway stakes, as well as accessories like universal gutter clips and extra sockets.

Shop the entire CommercialPro (MSRP 1.98-49.99) collection in-store and online. Only at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

