Elementum bolsters actuarial and valuation efforts with senior hire

CHICAGO and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that Jacqueline Muschett has joined the firm in Bermuda as Managing Director, Head of Actuarial & Valuations, reporting directly to the firm's Chief Financial Officer.

In her role, Jacqueline will be responsible for driving Elementum's processes around loss-reserving and determining fair value of investments, helping to guide and enhance the firm's investment research, portfolio construction, and counterparty relationships.

With more than 15 years of experience in actuarial and valuation-focused roles and an earned Associateship in the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS), Jacqueline joins Elementum from Hudson Structured Capital Management where she served as Managing Director, Head of Valuations and has held senior positions throughout the industry at such firms as Sompo International (formerly Endurance) and Montpelier Reinsurance.

"Jacqueline's depth of expertise and hands-on actuarial experience bring an invaluable skillset to the team, and we're excited for the opportunity to bring her talents into the fold as we continue our commitment to creating new layers of value for our investors and our firm," said Mike France, Managing Partner & CFO at Elementum. "In addition to enhancing our valuation capabilities, Jacqueline will be instrumental in supporting our business operations with a focus on enhancing such areas as capital efficiency, pricing, and portfolio risk management."

Muschett added, "Elementum has a strong reputation in the insurance-linked securities sector, built on years of successful returns for its clients, as well as its unique high-touch approach. I look forward to joining this incredible team and continuing to build out capabilities that will meaningfully impact our clients."

The addition of Muschett marks yet another in a series of senior hires for Elementum Bermuda in the last year. "We have an incredible team of individuals here in Bermuda with exceptional talent and diverse backgrounds," said Paul Barker, Partner & Portfolio Manager and head of Elementum's Bermuda office. "Jacqueline's unique skillset and positive energy are a welcome addition and will complement the team while also bolstering our ability to deliver best-in-class service to our clients."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors, LLC is an independently-operated, alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. Headquartered in Chicago with an additional office in Bermuda through affiliated subadvisor, Elementum (Bermuda) Ltd., the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

