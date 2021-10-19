Granite River Labs Boosts China Presence, Doubling Dongguan Lab and Adding New Test Capabilities Additional capacity will accelerate testing by over 50% and help customers get fully certified products to market even faster

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has expanded its footprint in mainland China by doubling the physical size and headcount at its Dongguan lab and adding new testing capabilities. The additional capacity will accelerate testing by over 50%, enabling customers to get fully-certified products to market even faster.

GRL opened its Dongguan lab in 2018 focused on cable and connector testing and certification. Today, GRL Dongguan provides official product certification testing and debugging services for a wide variety of products to the latest specifications of USB, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPortTM, HDMI®, and Quick Charge™, and pre-compliance testing for Thunderbolt™, PCI Express®, SATA, MIPI and DDR. No other lab in South China has such extensive capabilities or in-depth expertise in signal integrity and protocol analysis. GRL Dongguan's expansion supports a growing number of customers in a variety of sectors, from consumer electronics to automotive, displays and mobile computing.

The larger and more capable lab complements GRL's state-of-the-art lab in Shanghai, which offers official certification testing, pre-compliance, and debugging for USB, DisplayPort, HDMI, Thunderbolt, DDR, MIPI, PCI Express, SATA, SAS, SD Card/UHS-II and Ethernet to 100Gbps. With the launch of the expanded lab in Dongguan, GRL now offers the most comprehensive and sophisticated range of testing and certification services and solutions in Mainland China.

GRL has always distinguished itself with deep technical engagement that goes well beyond traditional 'compliance' test services. The expansion of the Dongguan lab is fully in line with GRL's longstanding goal of being the go-to expert for all connectivity testing, compliance and certification needs. That includes offering customers in industries from enterprise data center and digital consumer products to pro AV, automotive and medical equipment, a fast and effective way to ensure interoperability and validation at every stage of the product lifecycle – from chips to system level – including production testing.

"GRL's Dongguan Lab helped AFALIGHT achieve the milestone of launching China's first certified HDMI 2.1 module manufactured using independent domestic chip solutions. This latest expansion will enable us to continue working with GRL on the development of high-quality domestic optoelectronic chips and modules that manufacturers can rely on to build even more innovative and advanced products," said Dr. Junbin Huang, Chairman of AFALIGHT Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

"GRL specializes in enabling new and emerging technologies. Developments like the expansion of our Dongguan lab, demonstrate our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, providing customers with valuable 'insider' know-how and hands-on expertise, and acting as the glue that brings technology ecosystems together," said Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services for Granite River Labs.

"Dongguan is recognized as 'the world's factory'. With our expanded lab, GRL now offers a comprehensive, one-stop portfolio of testing services," said Annie Tao, General Manager, Granite River Labs Dongguan. "We are proud to support the needs of manufacturers across the value chain, from chips to interconnects to end products in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets."

About Granite River Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is a leading provider of end-to-end testing, certification and compliance services and related proprietary instrumentation and software solutions to support development and commercialization of sophisticated connected devices. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert. Through ongoing testing on retail devices using GRL testers, GTrusted serves as the electronics industry's connectivity database, using a standardized framework to enable anyone to consistently determine proper device behaviour.

