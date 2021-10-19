A&C Advisors Marks 20th Anniversary, Expands Independent Director Team

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&C Advisors, a strategic advisory firm for the global investment management industry has named noted financial executives Bruce Park and Mark Lewis to its independent director team as it marked the firms' 20th anniversary.

A&C Advisors

The expanded team of Park and Lewis will serve institutional fund managers with corporate governance services, regulatory guidance and strategic consulting services across all asset classes, investment products and strategies. A&C serves institutional clients in 16 countries that collectively manage more than $20 billion in assets.

"During the past 20 years, we have seen the role of highly experienced independent directors become an invaluable business resource to institutional investors and managers alike," said Daniel Strachman, Managing Partner, A&C Advisors. "As the industry continues to evolve institutional investors must insist that managers engage directors who understand the investment management business and are not simply placeholders who sign documents."

Expanded Independent Director Team

Mark Lewis has nearly 27 years of experience in the offshore investment funds industry. Specifically in legal aspects of hedge fund and private equity product development, distribution, administration, and compliance. He is currently also the managing director of RiskPass AML + Compliance Ltd in the Cayman Islands.

Bruce Park is a veteran financial executive and independent director and trustee who has decades of experience with investment management, custody, compliance, and corporate governance. He has overseen $3.5 billion and fixed income portfolio. He is currently Vice President and Head of Treasury of Molina Healthcare Inc. in Long Beach, California.

"We are grateful for our long-term and trusted relationships with our clients," continued Strachman, "and look forward to advising our clients through the innovations ahead."

About A&C Advisors, LLC

A&C Advisors serves the global investment management industry by providing corporate strategic consulting services, including product development, business development, operations support and corporate governance services. Founded in 2001, the firm currently serves clients in 16 countries that collectively manage more than $20 billion in assets. Learn more about A&C Advisors.

Media Contact

Kiersten Williams

Genesis Strategies, LLC

kwilliams@thegenesisteam.com

(D) 917-873-3266

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A&C Advisors