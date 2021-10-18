Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 15 October 2021, has received a notification of major holdings from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA. The Notification relates to an acquisition of shares and voting rights in Kindred (the "Notification") by Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. which holds the relevant position in Kindred Group.

According to the Notification, Capital Research and Management Company holds 15.33% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 14 October 2021. Please note that the notification submitted on 15 October 2021, included the holdings of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the Notification, a copy of which can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings .

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

