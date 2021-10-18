Leviton Introduces the Industry's First AFCI Receptacle with Bluetooth® Connectivity Receptacle offers the latest arc-fault protection and detection technology for improved home safety

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Fire Prevention Month, Leviton today announced its new AFCI (Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter) Receptacle with Bluetooth® Connectivity, a first for the industry and the latest addition to the company's broad line of AFCI receptacles for residential applications.

Leviton's New AFCI (Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter) Receptacle with Bluetooth® Connectivity

Using Bluetooth Connectivity, professional contractors and homeowners can troubleshoot AFCI trip events via the easy-to-use Decora Digital app. The device can help identify the cause of the arc and distinguish between dangerous arcing faults as well as faults that occur through normal operation of appliances. Enhanced detection capability helps to increase arc detection accuracy and reduce the number of callbacks for professionals.

"By providing the ability to troubleshoot trip events, we are offering homeowners more accurate AFCI protection," said Bill Grande, senior director, Residential Product Management, Safety and Lighting Control Products at Leviton. "For professionals, reduced callbacks for non-hazardous arcing events is a real benefit."

The Leviton AFCI Receptacle with Bluetooth Connectivity is also tamper-resistant to comply with the latest NEC® requirements for tamper-resistant receptacles in residences and childcare facilities. The device meets and exceeds UL requirements for tripping time on both series and parallel arcs. As an additional safeguard, all Leviton AFCI devices feature a patented reset lockout function. This prevents the AFCI from being reset if it is not functioning properly, protection has been compromised, or if the line and load wires were reversed during installation.

The Leviton Tamper-Resistant AFCI Receptacle with Bluetooth Connectivity is backed by a two-year limited warranty, coordinates seamlessly with other Leviton residential devices and is compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wall plates.

With this latest offering in Leviton's comprehensive portfolio of home electrical safety devices including Ground Fault, Arc Fault and Dual Function Arc Fault and Ground Fault protection, Leviton continues to strengthen its position as the market leader in home safety innovation.

To learn more about Leviton's Tamper-Resistant AFCI Receptacle with Bluetooth Connectivity, visit www.leviton.com/afci.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton