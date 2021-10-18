Honda Launches New Initiatives to Support Young Driver Safety - Honda addressing teen driver safety head-on as nearly one-third of U.S. traffic fatalities involve drivers under the age of 25

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25, Honda is building on its " Safety For Everyone " approach with several new initiatives targeting young driver safety. The multi-pronged effort includes more than $2 million in safety-related financial support; driver safety education resources; and a targeted social media advertising campaign highlighting young crash survivors, starting during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

With nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25, Honda is building on its “Safety For Everyone” approach with several new initiatives targeting young driver safety. The multi-pronged effort includes more than $2 million in safety-related financial support; driver safety education resources; and a targeted social media advertising campaign highlighting young crash survivors, starting during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

"Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities across the U.S., and Honda continues to explore new ways to avert these tragedies," said Bryan Hourt, chief engineer and leader of the Honda safety strategy team in North America. "Effective driver education and safety awareness is a key part of tackling this problem, and Honda looks forward to working with like-minded organizations to find new ways to reach young drivers."

New Teen Driver Education Funding Opportunity

Honda has initiated a new program specifically to support programs promoting teen driver safety and education with more than $2 million in funding available to eligible U.S. organizations. These programs are expected to include education, training and resources that supplement or go beyond traditional driver's training courses or mandated state driver's programs. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2021 with awards expected to be issued in Spring 2022. For more information about Honda's U.S. grant programs or to apply, please visit here.

Promoting Driver Safety Education Resources

New driver safety education resources for parents and teens also are now available on Honda's consumer website , intended to better prepare teens and their parents to be safer drivers. Utilizing the National Safety Council's compelling DRIVEitHOME™ program, parents teaching their children to drive can sign up for free weekly lessons covering important driving habits and situations they can work on together, and parents and teens can sign a "new driver deal" acknowledging driving risks and agreeing to their responsibilities as drivers.

New Teen Safety Social Media Campaign

In support of young driver safety awareness and kicking off National Teen Driver Safety Week, Honda is expanding its customer storytelling "Safety For Everyone" marketing campaign with a new series of heartfelt videos featuring actual teen drivers involved in crashes and the emotional reactions of their parents. Originating from social media posts and letters Honda received from appreciative customers, the powerful stories of survival highlight the safety technologies in Honda vehicles.

With different versions for teens and parents for placement on a variety of social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest), the campaign will launch during National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 17-23). With the specific objective to reach teen drivers about this important message, Honda is running the safety campaign on TikTok for the first time. The Honda "Safety for Everyone" teen edition customer stories featured on TikTok are available here: Colton's story and Ella's story .

Honda Commitment to Safety

Based on its vision for a collision-free society by 2050, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road, an approach Honda calls "Safety for Everyone." The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, now on nearly 5 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book .

For More Information

Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com . To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda . Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2021 and 2022 Honda models is available at hondanews.com .

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.