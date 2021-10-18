Change The Story, Save The World, USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling book by author Moritz Davidesko, published by Leaders Press

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is made up of stories, 7.6 billion of them to be exact. Some of them are peaceful and generative. Others are formed from violence, chaos and destruction. In either case, it is the stories constructed in the collective consciousness of the world that shape global policy, inform political action and drive history forward.

“Change The Story, Save The World” by #1 Wall Street Journal best-selling author Moritz Davidesko

In his latest work, Change the Story, Save the World, USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, Moritz Davidesko, presents a compelling analysis of human storytelling and explores how that behavior has informed our present understanding of the world. In chronicling our species' collective powers of narration, Davidesko ushers us from the distant past, to the present state of global affairs – the story of our world as we know it. Touching on the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change, poverty and social and economic injustice, Davidesko challenges readers to imagine an alternative future of human history.

"It is because I believe in the power of stories to change the world, because I believe in the potential of the human race. In a way, you could say that this is my message in a bottle. This is my S.O.S.."

Moritz Davidesko was born in Romania and immigrated to Israel at the age of four. Overcoming severe dyslexia, Moritz went on to found his own telecommunications company and became a USA Today best-selling author – Change the Story, Save the World claimed the number one spot on the Wall Street Journal Best-Sellers list in September 2021. After immigrating to New Jersey, he sold his company and is now the proprietor of three restaurants. He spends his free time deliberating on how to make the planet a better place for all people, while enjoying the company of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Leaders Press was founded in 2017 to meet the publishing needs of business leaders and entrepreneurs by providing premium book-writing and publication services. A USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling press, Leaders Press is also an official Forbes Business Council member. Our mission is to help 10,000 entrepreneurs share their wisdom with the world by 2030, because when you're searching for a way to greatly increase your authority and visibility on the market, nothing is as effective as a book - especially a bestseller. Have questions? Schedule a call with one of our publishing experts today !

Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska, 866.686.4923

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaders Press