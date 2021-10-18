The American Legion Mourns Passing of Colin Powell

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard expressed condolences today concerning the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell was recognized by The American Legion in 1993, with the organization's highest award, the Distinguished Service Medal. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Powell addressed delegates at the 72nd National Convention of The American Legion in 1990.

"While our values have nurtured us, our power has protected us," Powell told The American Legion. "Purpose and power, it's an unbeatable combination, one that fascism could not destroy, one that communism could not defeat, one that has always been ready to meet aggression."

Dillard added today that Powell's leadership will be missed. "Colin Powell was not only a general, but a statesman and leader in every sense. He was a groundbreaker in so many ways," Dillard said. "Not only was he the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but he was also America's National Security Advisor as the Cold War ended. He served with distinction in Republican and Democratic administrations. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends. America is better because of his service."

