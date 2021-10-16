Leading the New Trend：130th Canton Fair Initiates "Bee and Honey" Virtual Tour

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 130th Canton Fair initiates the "Bee and Honey" Virtual Tour, which gives buyers a vivid, immersive experience of the Canton Fair from a close distance, enabling buyers to connect with China's intelligent manufacturing industry online, quickly find suppliers as well as enjoy better online attending experience. The activity has attracted over 150,000 global buyers to watch online from October 16-18.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

The first Virtual Tour activity was launched with the theme of "Chinese Smart Manufacturing Leads Smart Life". Haier, BS Group, Chigo, Gree, Galanz and other brand companies in the Exhibition Section of Electronics and Household Electrical Appliances participated in the event and had close interaction with audiences, showing the smart development trend of this industry.

"Bee" and "Honey" also explores new building materials, unlocks high-quality lifestyle, enjoys parties that feature the young generation and sports, while discovering new fashion retail of food and sustainability, covering the exhibition area from building materials, daily consumer goods, gifts, sporting goods, textiles and clothing, food and products from rural areas.

“Bee and Honey” Virtual Tour

Chinese smart manufacturing brings new fashion to business opportunities

The Virtual Tour features many new products that showcase future lifestyle to global buyers. Haier is exhibiting AQUA laundry, voice control washing machine, smart kitchenware and smart living room. Gree presents a magic cube that can offer convenient and timely remote management of home appliances such as air conditioner and curtains in the bedroom.

An Intelligent autopilot aircraft is a highlight at EHang with a maximum flying altitude reaching 150 meters. It can be widely used in public transportation, tourism, logistics and medical emergency, offering a brand-new solution for tackling urban traffic challenges.

Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co.,Ltd has presented their Amos 4D creative fruit-flavor block jelly, which kids can use it as building blocks. The candies have been welcomed by kids from the United States, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan and many other countries.

Moreover, "Bee" tasted the well-known Shifeng Longjing tea at Zhejiang Tea Group booth, discussing the tea history with exhibitors, using livestream marketing to help exhibitors promote their products.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

8 Virtual Tour activities, combining online showcases and physical exhibitions, have demonstrated new technology and trends from Chinese intelligent manufacturing industry, bringing a shopping festival for businesses who are not able to come to the Canton Fair. Buyers have been able to find their potential suppliers and raise inquiries during the tour.

The Virtual Tour sets up a new platform model that enables "buy and sell globally" without time and space limitation, offering new opportunities for global buyers to discover Chinese intelligent manufacturing and explore the Chinese market.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair