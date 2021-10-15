Dial® Gives Back to Teachers by Partnering with DonorsChoose

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dial® , a trusted brand of over 70 years, continues to evolve and better the lives of consumers through its long-standing history of supporting handwashing education and healthy hygiene habits. Handwashing education efforts have always been encouraged by Dial® and this October 15th, on Global Handwashing Day, the brand is emphasizing its commitment by lending a helping hand to teachers with a social purpose campaign called Give Teachers A Hand.

This year, through a partnership with DonorsChoose , an education nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to classroom projects posted by teachers, Dial® will donate liquid hand soap to teachers to enable them to promote healthy hygiene habits in their classrooms for students who have returned to school in-person this fall. In addition, this collaboration consists of a 1:1 match commitment (up to $100,000), where Dial® will double the impact of a consumer's donation to projects on DonorsChoose through a dollar-for-dollar matching donation by Dial.

"At Dial®, we want to make a meaningful difference in consumers' lives" says Randi Melton, VP of Marketing Beauty Care, Activation. "We are honored to partner with DonorsChoose, which enables us to work directly with teachers, and support their goal of not only making a difference today, but building a brighter tomorrow for their students."

Teachers are inspiring and shaping the future generation. Dial® wants to ensure that those who are educating the next generation on topics such as healthy hygiene habits, have the tools that they need to succeed. According to a survey by the Department of Education , 94% of public school teachers spent an average of $479 out of pocket to buy classroom supplies for their students. Dial® believes that teachers shouldn't have to use their own resources for basic necessities, which is why the brand is proud to support the wellbeing of teachers, students and their classrooms through a partnership with DonorsChoose.

"We're grateful to be teaming up with Dial® at such a critical time. Teachers go above and beyond to care for their students, and both Dial® and DonorsChoose are dedicated to getting teachers and students the resources they need," says Janelle Lin, SVP of Partnerships & Business Development at DonorsChoose.

Dial® is also running a Science of Clean social campaign on Instagram and TikTok to help inspire teachers and educate consumers. The Science of Clean experiments and lesson plans demonstrates how to keep hands clean in a fun and relevant way featuring influencers including Steve Spangler, Jessica Luke and Bob Pflugfelder. Visitors can also learn more about Dial® brand's partnership with DonorsChoose on DialSoap.com/Teachers .

In addition, Dial® has donated over 5.1 million liquid hand soaps to non-profits such as Feeding America, Feed the Children, and United Way as part of its mission to help provide necessities to people in need in 2021.These partnerships further support Dial®'s focus on supporting communities and being a provider of products for clean, healthy skin.

Visit DialSoap.com/Teachers for more information on our Give Teachers A Hand campaign and to share the knowledge of proper, frequent handwashing with friends and family.

About Dial®

About Dial® America's trusted brand for 70 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisture, exfoliation, protection, replenishment and more. Dial®. Count on Clean. For more information, please visit www.dialsoap.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

