Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021

Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative,
Series E

$0.25556

October 29

November 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative,
Series F

$1,011.11111

November 30

December 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative,
Series G

$1,011.11111

November 30

December 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series U

$26.00

November 15

December 1

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.1875

November 15

November 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.19167

November 15

November 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.25556

November 15

November 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.25556

November 1

November 22

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

November 1

November 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series JJ

$25.625

December 1

December 20

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

December 1

December 27

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

December 1

December 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users.  Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.  The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)
jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-for-fourth-quarter-2021-301401516.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.