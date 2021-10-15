Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1 Record Date Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative,

Series E $0.25556 October 29 November 15 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative,

Series F $1,011.11111 November 30 December 15 Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative,

Series G $1,011.11111 November 30 December 15 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative, Series U $26.00 November 15 December 1 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 1 $0.1875 November 15 November 29 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 2 $0.19167 November 15 November 29 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 4 $0.25556 November 15 November 29 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 5 $0.25556 November 1 November 22 6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG $0.375 November 1 November 16 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative, Series JJ $25.625 December 1 December 20 5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK $0.3359375 December 1 December 27 5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL $0.3125 December 1 December 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)

jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

