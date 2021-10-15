Allergan, an AbbVie Company, to Present New Data on Investigational AGN-190584 for the Treatment of Presbyopia

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced that it will present new pooled analyses and post hoc results from the Phase 3 trials of AGN-190584 (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution 1.25%), an investigational novel treatment for presbyopia, at Academy 2021, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry, November 3-6. Presentations will include clinical results for near and intermediate vision, functional near vision, efficacy for post-LASIK patients, and the patient experience.

"We look forward to sharing data from AGN-190584's Phase 3 study results with attendees at Academy 2021 that not only show an improvement in near vision in presbyopia patients, but also shed light on how practitioners may implement this treatment in the real world, pending approval," said Michael R. Robinson, M.D., vice president, global therapeutic area head, eye care, AbbVie. "Optometrists well understand the daily challenges of those living with age-related blurry near vision called presbyopia, a progressive vision condition that affects nearly all of us as we age. Building upon our heritage of innovation in eye care, we look forward to the potential of bringing forth a completely new treatment option for eye care professionals to offer their patients."

Investigational AGN-190584 was specifically designed for the treatment of presbyopia. An optimized formulation of pilocarpine 1.25% with pHast™ technology was selected after the development of this proprietary vehicle and rigorous testing of 16 formulations. A New Drug Application was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year and full Phase 3 GEMINI 1 study results were announced in July. Allergan, an AbbVie company, intends to market the treatment as VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution 1.25%) pending FDA approval.

About the Phase 3 Studies

GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 enrolled a total of 750 patients randomized in a one-to-one ratio of vehicle (placebo) to AGN-190584 (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution 1.25%). Both studies met the primary endpoint, achieving statistical significance compared to vehicle in improvement in mesopic (low light) near vision on Day 30, Hour 3 without compromising distance vision. AGN-190584 was administered in each eye once-daily, for 30 days in both GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 participants with presbyopia. There were no treatment emergent serious adverse events observed in any AGN-190584 treated participants. The most common adverse reactions reported in >5% of patients were headache and conjunctival hyperemia. The majority of secondary endpoints were also met in both studies, including a significant improvement vs. vehicle in patient-reported outcomes (PROs) such as an increase in vision-related reading ability, and reductions in the impact of presbyopia on daily life and use of coping behaviors to manage presbyopia.

About AGN-190584

AGN-190584 is an investigational, novel optimized formulation of pilocarpine specifically designed for the treatment of presbyopia as a topical, once-daily drop delivered with pHast™ technology, a proprietary vehicle. This allows AGN-190584 to rapidly adjust to the physiologic pH of the tear film. The primary mechanism of action is through pupil constriction to improve near and intermediate vision while maintaining some pupillary response to different lighting conditions – an effect known as dynamic pupil modulation.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

